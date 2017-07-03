Valentines Residences Resort and Marina initiates endowed scholarships at UB

Two Harbour Island students — one male and one female — will benefit from an entrance and in-course scholarship award program at the University of The Bahamas (UB) through the Valentines Residences Resort and Marina Endowed Educational Fund. The fund provides annual funding up to four years. With an investment of $100,000, its goal is to eventually provide support to more than 10 students as the years progress.

Scholars will also be provided with the opportunity to complete internships at the resort and participate in other professional development and community engagement opportunities before graduating from UB. The internship will not be restricted to any particular professional designation. The scholars will be known as the Valentines Residences Resort and Marina Ambassadors.

Managing Director Dean Spychalla believes that human capital will continue to fuel success for the resort and the island, which is why he came up with the idea of funding scholarships at UB, specifically for scholars from Harbour Island.

“We do hope that they will return to the island and help us to grow the economy of 84 percent of the land mass of the country,” said Spychalla, referring to the Family Islands.

UB President Dr. Rodney D. Smith expressed his gratitude for the newest investment in higher learning. UB has a student population of approximately 5,000 and an alumni base of about 17,000.

“This MOU (memorandum of understanding) came about as a result of Mr. Spychalla’s very keen interest in the UB scholarship and donor process. He shares a very strong sense of commitment to education and our students,” said Smith. “We look forward to this continuing relationship for many, many years to come.”

Spychalla is enthused about the prospect of expanding the pool of skilled professionals from the Family Islands who would help to make their respective economies more robust.

A member of the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board (BOIPB), Valentines Residences Resort and Marina offers one of the best sport fishing locations in the Caribbean region. In 2015, it earned the World Travel Award for The Bahamas’ leading marina. It is also the first BOIPB property to have individually initiated endowed scholarships at UB.

Today it continues to demonstrate its leadership by solidifying a partnership that will benefit Harbour Island for years to come.

Valentines Residences Resort and Marina embodies the picturesque tranquility of life in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, but the exotic enclave has also captured the world’s attention for its standard of excellence. The skills and diligence of the people who work there have helped to set that benchmark.