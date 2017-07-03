T.G. Glover dominates

T.G. Glover Primary School dominated the Bahamas FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League (FLL) Challenge, walking away with the Technical Award, Project Award, Robot Performance Award, Team Spirit Award and the Champion’s Award.

It was T.G. Glover’s third consecutive win to take home the Champion’s Award trophy in its four years of competition.

T.G. Glover’s lead coach, Avinel Rutherford, who is also the school’s senior mistress, attributed the team’s success to hard work and dedication to the practice hours they needed to put in leading up to the tournament.

“The team of T.G. Glover consists of determined and dedicated students. They display characteristics that go hand in hand with the core values of FLL. Students have to go through an interview process and they, along with their parents, are briefed on the expectations of being a team member. Individuals do not need to be top academic students. We look for students that are willing to learn and put in the time needed.”

C.H. Reeves took home the Core Values Award.

The challenge for the season was “Animal Allies”. Teams were challenged to question what might become possible when people learn to help each other.

After this latest win, Rutherford said they plan to recruit teams early in the school year for the next competition to begin working on the project and the core values straight through the year. The senior mistress said the good thing about FLL is that students practice core values throughout the school year.

“They display gracious professionalism, respect and team spirit in their classrooms, around the school and at home.”

She has also noticed the impact it has had on children’s academic performances.

“I have noticed, as have their teachers, that the team members’ grades have improved. The students develop critical thinking skills and problem-solving strategies. They learn to work as a team and to solve problems. They also begin to look at other problems and how they can possibly find solutions to these issues,” said Rutherford.

Every year, FIRST LEGO League releases a challenge that is based on a real-word scientific topic. Each challenge has three parts — the robot game, the project and the core values. Teams of up to 10 children, with at least two adult coaches, participate in the challenge by programming an autonomous robot to score points on a themed playing field (robot game), developing a solution to a problem they have identified (project), all guided by the FIRST LEGO League core values. Teams may then attend an official tournament, hosted by FIRST LEGO League partners.

Past challenges have been based on topics such as nanotechnology, climate, quality of life for the handicapped population and transportation. By designing challenges around such topics, participants are exposed to potential career paths within a chosen challenge topic, in addition to solidifying the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) principles that naturally come from participating in the program. Team members also learn valuable life and employment skills that will benefit them no matter what career path they choose.

Challenge host Laurena Finlayson said she learned about FLL by chance.

“I was encouraged by my dad to attend a LEGO Idea Conference in Denmark, where he was a featured guest speaker. One of the sessions I attended was for educators, focusing on FLL and its benefits. I immediately knew that this was an initiative that needed to be introduced to our students.”

FIRST has hosted FLL tournaments worldwide for the past 25 years. FIRST is a non-profit program. It is only made possible by corporate sponsorship.

Finlayson said it is her goal to bring FIRST to all primary and high schools in the country. Tournaments offered by FIRST include FIRST LEGO League, Jr. for kindergarten through grade three; FIRST LEGO League for grades four through eight (which Finlayson currently hosts); FIRST Tech Challenge for grades seven through 10; and FIRST Robotics for grades eight through 12.