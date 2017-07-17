Burger King feeds children at RBPF Summer Youth Camp

The staff of Burger King (Carmichael Road) prepared more than 200 meals for the kids of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Southwestern Division Summer Youth Camp, held at Garvin Tynes Primary School. The camp provides youth with meaningful lessons and experiences through fostering a positive relationship with local law enforcement. The camp also teaches campers how to resist the influences of pressing societal issues, such as violence, youth crime and more, over the course of six weeks during the summer season.

As a cornerstone of helping to create a more positive future for the youth of The Bahamas, the team at the Burger King Carmichael Road location was happy to support the Royal Bahamas Police Force and contribute to its efforts to create positive avenues for the country’s youth in the Carmichael Road community.

“It took a small request and our team was happy to render support to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, as it was an immediate way to help our community,” said Mario Cash, director of operations at Burger King Nassau. “The Burger King brand is not only keen on providing great tasting food and service, but also the positive role we play in the community we serve. We salute law enforcement for this great endeavor and we’re happy to have had the opportunity to give back to the kids in our community.”

Burger King Nassau looks to continue to invest itself in the local community through initiatives that provide positivity and support, and which uplift those in need in a number of areas, including nonprofits, education, youth development and more.

“As always, we continue to stay focused on our local community and partner with those who strive with programs and initiatives that positively and directly impact the quality of life for those we serve throughout Nassau,” said Cash.