Team Graham Thompson takes moot competition

Christina Davis, Megan Curry, Jatequa Bain, Robert Adams, Leif Farquharson and John Minns comprised the team that represented Graham Thompson and won the recent Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Bahamas Branch and the Commercial and Financial Services Clinic of the Eugene Dupuch Law School (CFS Clinic) moot involving issues related to the law of trusts and estate planning.

Davis, an associate and advocate; Curry, a law student and student advocate; Jatequa Bain, a law student and research assistant; Adams, partner, Farquharson, partner; and Minns, partner, tackled issues that were derived from a moot question prepared by Sean McWeeney, QC, partner of Graham Thompson, which involved a dispute between three parties with competing claims to assets held in a bank account over which the settlor had declared a trust for his wife and children for him to distribute to any or all of them, on his discretion, during his lifetime.

The moot was an amalgamation of the annual STEP Moot and the International Commercial and Financial Services Law Moot of the CFS Clinic. The moot celebrated and highlighted the local young legal talent which represent the vibrant future of the financial services industry and also exposed the participating CFS Clinic students to training by experts in the industry and provided them with an invaluable mentorship experience.

The Higgs & Johnson team was a close second, followed by the McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes team. Theo Burrows, associate and advocate; Fania Joseph, law student and student advocate; and Jayel Gibson, law student and research assistant, represented Higgs & Johnson.

Krysta Moxey, associate and advocate; Erin Turnquest, associate and research assistant; and Berchel Wilson, law student and student advocate, represented McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes.

Each team comprised junior attorneys (under seven years of call) from the participating firms, and Eugene Dupuch Law School students enrolled in the CFS Clinic.

Three of the major law firms in The Bahamas represented the parties — Higgs & Johnson, STEP 2012 Moot winner; Graham Thompson; and McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes, STEP 2010 Moot winner.

Justice Ganpatsingh, consultant, Lennox Paton; Justice K, Neville Adderley, justice of the Court of Appeal of the Turks and Caicos Islands and retired Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; and Thomas Evans, QC, partner, Evans & Co. comprised the judging panel.