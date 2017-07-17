Developing leaders one student at a time

St. Thomas More Primary School sixth grade student Jordan Gibson was awarded the Top Leadership Award at the recent Kiwanis Club’s annual K-Kids and Builders Club awards reception. Gibson’s school garnered three awards — the most won by any school in the K-Kids category — and was given the Club Overall Achievement Award.

Latia Spence, a fifth grade teacher at St. Thomas More, was awarded the K-Kids Top Faculty Advisor Award.

Gibson said being a part of K-Kids is about service to the community and helping to make it a better place.

“I think leadership lives in everyone, no matter their age. Children need support to recognize their potential and become great leaders,” said Gibson.

Pamela White-Gaitor, Kiwanis K-Kids advisor, said St. Thomas More Primary School was awarded the Club Overall Achievement Award as a result of the many community service projects they participated in.

“They participated in every competition on the K-Kids calendar, showing up in full force. I look forward to working with them next school year as a new administrative team begins their leadership journey through service with Kiwanis K-Kids.”

Leadership is often mistakenly viewed as a solitary task. Many people perceive that there can only be one or a small group of persons who take action and initiate change. In reality, change is community-driven and involves a myriad of people working together and tapping into their individual leadership skills to achieve positive growth and development for all.

Kiwanis Club is a local organization doing its part to provide young people with opportunities to build character, develop leadership and give back to their communities. K-Kids and Builders Clubs are junior branches of the Kiwanis Club. Through these clubs, Kiwanis Club members help young people develop leadership and people skills.

The Kiwanis Club of New Providence sponsors six K-Kids school programs — Claridge Primary School, Xavier’s Lower School, Albury Sayle Primary School, St. Thomas More Primary School, Cleveland Eneas Primary School and George Town Primary School (Exuma). The K-Kids program involves students in grades four through six. Students assume full responsibility for the running of their clubs. Assisted by their teachers and Kiwanis advisors, students conduct weekly meetings during which they plan community service projects. K-Kids projects have included assisting the Salvation Army, promoting healthy eating in schools and visiting the Nazareth Centre.

Builders Club is designed to enhance the skills that students learn at the primary school level (K-Kids). The program is geared toward students in grades seven through nine. The Kiwanis Club of New Providence sponsors seven Builders Clubs — L.W. Young Junior School, S.C. McPherson Junior School, H.O. Nash Junior School, Jordan Prince William Baptist School, St. Anne's Anglican School, A.F. Adderley Junior School and Anatol Rodgers Junior School.

Research has shown that youth leadership is an important part of youth development. A whitepaper entitled “Youth Development and Leadership” published by The U.S. Collaborative on Workforce and Disability for Youth, purports that persons who are given the opportunity to develop leadership skills at a young age are better equipped to make good decisions, set goals and achieve their dreams.

“K-Kids and Builders Clubs are vital to our communities because they help students, at a very young age, to develop skills in service, character education and academic achievement,” said White-Gaitor.

2017 K-Kids and Builders Awards recipients

K-Kids Awards

Single Service Award

First place – Xavier’s Lower School

Second place – Claridge Primary School

Third place – Progress Academy

Speech Competition

First place – Garvin Tynes Primary School

Second place – Cleveland Eneas Primary School

Third place – Progress Academy

Leadership Award

Jordan Gibson, St. Thomas More Primary School

Top Faculty Advisor Award

Latia Spence, St. Thomas More Primary School

Club Overall Achievement Award

St. Thomas More Primary School

Builders Club Awards

Single Service Award

Jordan Prince Williams Baptist School

Achievement Award

H.O. Nash Secondary School

Speech Competition

First place – H.O. Nash Secondary School

Second place – Jordan Prince Williams Baptist School

Third place – Jordan Prince Williams Baptist School