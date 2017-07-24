Students to compete for $2,000 cash prize at Hack Bahamas 2017

Students will compete for a $2,000 cash prize sponsored by Aliv at Hack<IT> Bahamas 2017, scheduled for July 25–29 at St. Andrew’s International School on New Providence.

Hack<IT> Bahamas 2017 will provide five days of free, hands-on STEM instruction for public and private school students in grades nine through 12. With a focus on electrical engineering and computer science, the camp will give 50-plus pupils opportunities to apply their knowledge to an issue of social impact within The Bahamas and compete for a cash prize.

Hands-on instruction begins Tuesday, July 25 at 9 a.m. and concludes Friday, July 28. The culminating competition and awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

This year marks the fourth Hack<IT> Bahamas. Since its inception, more than 300 students throughout the Caribbean have participated in programs designed and executed by STEMBoard and its partners. Past keynote speakers have included Barrington Irving, the first Jamaican and black man to fly around the world by himself, and astronaut Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr., the first African-American to walk in space.

“We are honored to continue bringing world-class opportunities to the youth of The Bahamas,” said Aisha Bowe, Bahamian-American aerospace engineer and co-founder of STEMBoard. “Focused on providing hands-on computer engineering skills, this year’s camp will be the most innovative yet. We are committed to cultivating the next generation of Bahamian entrepreneurs and technologists.”

STEMBoard is a technology solutions company that creates smart systems and software solutions for government and large-scale, private-sector clients. Committed to closing the achievement gap, STEMBoard empowers historically underrepresented youth to build transformational technologies. Through demonstration-based technical curricula for K-12 and college students, the STEMBoard engineering team designs and delivers activities that mirror real-world challenges.