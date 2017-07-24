Date:
Five receive primary school foundation board appointments

Published: Jul 24, 2017

Dave Burrows, Linda Wallace and Michael Wilson are the three newest Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation (BPSSYF) appointed members, while C. C. LaFleur and Andre Moss were appointed to the foundation’s executive leadership team to strengthen it.

LaFleur was confirmed as the vice-president of communications and Moss was confirmed as the assistant vice-president of logistics.

Vandyke Pratt, the board’s chairman, said the new appointments bring deep expertise in their respective fields and collectively provide a wealth of leadership experience, knowledge and insight.

“The foundation is excited that we have joining our team some strong and effective directors to assist with the good governance, and to assist us in our efforts to expand and further promote academic excellence through the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards Program,” said Pratt.

With the appointments of Burrows, Wallace and Wilson, the BPSSYF board of directors is numbered at 14.

 

