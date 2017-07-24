Four more Tara Xavier Hepburn Scholars graduate

With the graduation of Monique Chandler, Nastacia Turnquest, Ralph Sealy and Shania Lewis, the Tara Xavier Hepburn Foundation’s graduates now number 27.

The quartet are all graduates of St. John’s College and served as prefects, student leaders and active members of numerous organizations.

“We are truly proud of each of our Tara Scholars,” said foundation chairman Livingston Hepburn. “Each one of them exemplifies how much young people can achieve when given the right support and encouragement.”

Chandler, Turnquest, Sealy and Lewis all plan on continuing their educations at the tertiary level, and all, with the exception of Chandler, will attend the University of The Bahamas in the fall. Chandler was awarded a partial scholarship tenable at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Turnquest aspires to become a veterinarian.

Sealy intends to study entomology and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Lewis will major in business administration.

Chandler will study information technology.

Sealy is also a member of the SJC “Green Lightning” team competing in the Solar Car Challenge at the Texas Motor Speedway, along with lower grade Tara Foundation Scholars, Deneil Rolle and Dwayna Archer.

Since its creation in 2006, the foundation has awarded 33 scholarships to outstanding Bahamian high school students.

The foundation is dedicated to the holistic development of young people by empowering them to achieve a positive sense of self, and to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and contributing citizens. A key goal of the foundation is to encourage young Bahamians to take maximum responsibility for improving themselves.

The Tara Xavier Hepburn Scholarship is open to graduates of government junior schools and students of St. John’s College and St. Anne’s School who have successfully completed ninth grade. The scholarship is tenable at St. John’s College and St. Anne’s School.

In order to be considered for a scholarship, applicants must be nominated by their school, attain at least a 3.0 grade point average (GPA), have demonstrated leadership ability and/or community involvement, be of good moral character and successfully pass a minimum of five Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) subjects, which must include English and mathematics with a grade C or better. Applicants may also be required to attend an interview. The Tara Xavier Hepburn Scholarship covers full tuition and the cost of books.

The Tara Xavier Hepburn Foundation Scholarship is made possible by the generosity of many donors, including Lyndhurst Limited, Patricia Vouch, Giovanna Knowles, Richard Campbell Limited, Dr. Livingston Marshall and the Anglican Central Education Authority, all of whom continue to support and invest in the youth of the nation through the work of the foundation. Hepburn said, without the donors’ support, it would not be possible for The Tara Xavier Hepburn Foundation to carry out its mandate.