Sybil Strachan’s family donates musical instruments to school

Family and friends of the late Sybil Strachan raised funds for the Sybil Strachan Primary School to facilitate music programs and the purchase of equipment in her honor. Courtney Strachan, son of the school’s patron, said the effort was initiated after a visit to the school when he saw two students playing gunfight and he realized that something should be done to better occupy students’ time. Cognizant of this, the group donated 40 musical instruments for the establishment of a marching band/orchestra at the school.

Strachan said the procurement of the instruments was realized with the help of Sybil Strachan School Principal Earl Smith; Superintendent Theodore Campbell, of the Urban Renewal Band; and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Smith said the donation will help with the creation of the school’s band and will continue to add to the school’s legacy.

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd, who was present at the donation, spoke about the late Sybil Strachan, who served as a pillar of educational strength and an icon of excellence.

Lloyd thanked the Strachan family for the donation, noting that musical instruments are not cheap. He said it was his hope that it would inspire like-minded individuals to contribute to Bahamian students; he added that it is his belief, after observing the performance of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Summer Camp Band, that in a few short years the students of Sybil Strachan school will have a phenomenal band.