Dr. Ian Strachan appointed UB North Campus vice president

Dr. Ian Strachan has been appointed vice president of the University of The Bahamas (UB) Northern Bahamas Campus.

Dr. Strachan is a professor of English at UB. He holds an associate of arts in English language and literature from the College of The Bahamas (1988); a teacher’s certificate from the University of the West Indies (1988); a bachelor of arts in English from Morehouse College (1990); and a masters of arts (1993) and PhD in English from the University of Pennsylvania (1995). He is a former research fellow at the Carter G. Woodson Institute at the University of Virginia (1998–1999) and a former assistant professor of English at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth (1999–2001). Dr. Strachan served as chair of the School of English Studies at COB (2004–2007) and as the college’s vice president of advancement (2013–2015).

A poet, playwright, novelist and filmmaker, Dr. Strachan is an editor of “Poitier Revisited” with Mia Mask and “Violence in The Bahamas” with William Fielding and Virginia Ballance. He has written and directed a number of plays, including “No Seeds in Babylon” (1991), which appears in the anthology “Contemporary Drama for the Caribbean” (2001), and “Diary of Souls” (1999). In 1996, he founded the Track Road Theatre Foundation and served as its director until 2006. In 2007, his poetry was included in the anthology “New Caribbean Poetry” (Carcanet 2007). He is the writer, producer and director of the television series, “Gippie’s Kingdom”, and he wrote and directed his first film, “Show Me Your Motion: The Ringplay Games of The Bahamas” in 2006. In 2007, this documentary was featured in the UNESCO Caribbean Traveling Film Showcase. He is also the director/producer of the documentary “I’s Man: Manhood in The Bahamas”.

Dr. Strachan was the author of the newspaper column East Street Blues, which appeared weekly in The Nassau Guardian (2006–2011). In 2009, he hosted the daily public affairs talk show “The Nation Today” on GEMS 105.9FM in Nassau, and in 2012 the current affairs television program “The Exchange” on ZNS TV13. He is a founder and member of the civil society advocacy group, The 1962 Foundation.