Three Bahamians to attend YLAI Professional Fellows Program

Constentina Hamilton, Kerel Pinder and Xavier Knowles are the Bahamians among the 2017 cohort for the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Professional Fellows Program.

The YLAI program supports the United States’ commitment to increase trade and investment in the region. The five-week program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, will bring 250 young leaders from 36 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to the United States to augment their business or social venture plans, learn from U.S. counterparts and share best practices.

Hamilton, Pinder and Knowles were accepted out of more than 3,000 applications to the program. The fellows are business and social entrepreneurs engaged in start-ups, small businesses, non-governmental organizations and similar entities focused on agriculture, clean energy, consulting, e-commerce, education, entrepreneurship development and support, food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, marketing and branding, mobile applications and women’s and youth empowerment.

Hamilton is the founder and president of Proserpina AgTech, a business dedicated to improving the profitability of agribusiness strategies, green technology and renewable energy. Pinder is founder and managing director of SisBro Productions, an event and production company on Grand Bahama, as well as an author, motivational speaker and playwright. Knowles is co-founder and COO of Bahrezy, a business dedicated to providing affordable and reliable transportation in The Bahamas.

The YLAI Professional Fellows Program kicks off at a conference in Atlanta, Georgia. The young leaders will then participate in four-week fellowships in cities throughout the United States, where host-businesses mentor and guide the fellows through an entrepreneurship curriculum. The program concludes with a closing summit in Washington, D.C. focused on leadership and skills development training. Fellows return to their ventures with new skills, resources, on-going support from U.S. counterparts and an improved network, strengthening business ties between the U.S. and The Bahamas.

The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State funded this program, which is implemented by the Meridian International Center in partnership with Atlas Cors and Entrepreneurs’ Organization and community-based members and universities throughout the U.S.



