A celebration of learning

Petra Bencina, Laura Carey and Melita Rodgers returned home from Athens, Greece, with 13 medals from the World Scholar’s Cup (WSC) Global Round.

The St. Andrew’s School (SAS) junior team, made up of Bencina, Carey and Rodgers, qualified for the 2017 Tournament of Champions at Yale University, which will take place November 9–14.

Only the top teams from the global rounds qualified for the Tournament of Champions. Participants will get the chance to interact with and learn directly from Yale students and faculty. They will attend a special panel on college life and on how to leverage their WSC experience as part of their admissions portfolio.

Carey won an individual gold for collaborative writing, in which students debate with the power of the pen. They were given six statements, each from a different subject area, and asked to choose one to argue for or against. They had 30 minutes to prepare with their teammates, an hour by themselves to compose the most persuasive essay possible, then 15 more minutes to work together at the end. The catch was that each member of the team had to choose a different topic.

Carey also qualified to sing at the talent show, where she sang a rendition of “City of Stars”.

She dedicated her song to the beautiful city of Athens, and the WSC team. She was selected to perform at the Megaron Athens International Conference Centre in front of over 2,000 people.

There were also three teams in the senior division (ages 15–plus).

The first team was comprised of Luke Carey, Christopher Mortimer and Gabriel Moultrie. They won gold for team debate.

In team debate, each team debates three times, on motions across all the subjects, from policy to poetry. They can argue topics such as whether parents should have access to surveillance cameras at school or whether women make better superheroes. Debate is their chance to apply all they’ve learned to make the most persuasive case they can. And, win or not, after each debate, the other team is given feedback on how to improve. After each round, winning teams face other winners, and non-winners face other non-winners. The result is that the teams with the least experience have the opportunity to gain it, and everyone becomes a better debater by the end of the day.

Luke Carey also brought home gold for The Bahamas, qualifying for the debate showcase which featured the top eight individual debaters overall in the senior division. He won the showcase debate with his closing argument.

The second team, Kappa, included Jerry Butler and Liam Burrows.

The third senior team included Anthony Guerrero and Louis Rolle. Guerrero won a gold medal for collaborative writing.

Louis and Luke won medals for science in the scholar’s challenge.

The scholar’s challenge is a multiple-choice event. The challenge looks like any other test, but has an alpaca-powered twist in which participants can mark more than one answer per question. The fewer they mark, the more points they can earn, if they’re right. By applying their knowledge of the six subjects successfully, they can win medals.

The students discovered that even if they think they’re experts in science, they might win medals in the arts. They learned that the best way to prepare for a test that touches on different subjects was to talk it through with their teams.

The boys won over 30 medals, silver and gold, collectively in the various areas.

The values and vision of the WSC are inclusivity, encouragement, forward-looking progression, being team-oriented and thinking whimsically.

The goals are to motivate students of all backgrounds to discover new strengths and practice new skills, as well as inspire a global community of future scholars and leaders.

The goal of the WSC is to inspire students in the love of learning, develop academic skills and a sense of global citizenship. The competition consists of four parts including collaborative writing, team debate, scholar’s challenge and the scholar’s bowl. Students explore questions in history, technology, literature, science and the arts.

The group of 10 SAS students qualified to attend the WSC Global Round in Athens, Greece. Team Bahamas consisted of one junior team and three senior teams.

The competition is comparable to an academic Olympic Games, with over 1,500 students from 41 different countries participating in the event. The SAS students qualified for the Globals across both divisions in March 2017 at the first regional round held on New Providence at St. Andrew’s School.

In the Scholar’s Bowl, every team works together to solve analytical questions and multimedia challenges. It’s loud and strategic. Every team is racing against the clock, and the stakes are high.