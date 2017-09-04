Te’ja Munnings’ Ribbons for Life project keeps on giving

As the summer break comes to an end, and Te’ja A Munnings, Ribbons for Life founder, and thousands of her peers return to start a new academic year, Munnings can reflect on the difference she has made for others and for cancer awareness.

After a particularly busy summer, Munnings used her proceeds to purchase supplies to assist her fellow students with items they would need in their return to school.

The ninth grade Lyford Cay International School student, made a donation to the Freedom Kids organization, an organization for children ages two to 17 who are diagnosed with cancer and sickle cell disease. The organization supports diversity and access. As usual, Munnings, continued to provide the Cancer Society of The Bahamas with support.

Ribbons for Life, which started as a dream for Munnings, has blossomed into a global mission. Outside of The Bahamas, Munnings has sold ribbons in the Cayman Islands; Washington, D.C.; Canada; Jamaica; California; Minnesota; Australia; Massachusetts; Florida and Bermuda, as she continues to do her part to bring awareness to cancer.

In 2013, the disease became very real to her, as several family members and friends were diagnosed with varying forms of cancer. It was then that Ribbons for Life came to life. Combining her talent for sewing with her passion for giving back, Munnings decided to create the symbol of Ribbons for Life — a flower. Known to be a representation of hope, the Ribbons for Life flower was created with many colors that symbolize the different types of cancer. Munnings said what makes the flower such a unique symbol is the love sewn into each one.