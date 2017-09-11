Date:
Fidelity creates kids corner at Naomi Blatch Preschool
Reading and resource room outfitted with computers, listening centers, new shelving and furniture

  • Naomi Blatch Preschool Principal Joy Wells, second left, cuts the ribbon to the school’s new reading and resource room, which was transformed by Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Limited in partnership with the Brighter Bahamas Foundation. She is pictured with (from left) Gowon Bowe, CFO, Fidelity Bank; Tangela Albury, donations committee chair and chief of compliance, Fidelity Bank; Jehan Unwala, founder of the Brighter Bahamas Foundation; Karen Major, donations committee; Ellen Rodriguez, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology representative; D’Ondre Miller, director, Brighter Bahamas Foundation; Odia Gaskin, manager, Fidelity Bank Frederick Street, and Dominic Ferguson, manager, Fidelity Bank Cable Beach. PHOTOS: AHVIA J. CAMPBELL

  • Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Limited, the Brighter Bahamas Foundation and Naomi Blatch Preschool personnel peruse the resources in the school’s new reading and resource room.


Published: Sep 11, 2017

Students at Naomi Blatch Preschool can now take advantage of a fully equipped reading and resource room, courtesy of Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Limited, which recently transformed the school’s preschool library.

Dubbed the Fidelity Kids Corner, the room is outfitted with computers, listening centers, new shelving and furniture.

The Brighter Bahamas Foundation partnered with Fidelity to provide books appropriate for preschoolers, with a donation of 300 books to the reading and resource room.

Bain and Grants Town Member of Parliament Travis Robinson praised Fidelity for its work in creating a safe, 21st century learning space for children.

“I commend the leadership of Fidelity for giving back to the community and its continued sponsorship of Naomi Blatch Preschool, particularly by creating a place where these students can develop their literacy skills.” he said.

In addition to donating the Fidelity Kids Corner, Fidelity also hosted a back-to-school fun day, where the students enjoyed free face painting, a bouncing castle, food and drinks, in addition to free haircuts for boys. Each student was also provided with one uniform set and one physical education kit. As a co-sponsor for the event, Nassau Paper Company (NAPCO) donated school supplies, including notebooks, coloring books and construction paper to the students.

“We are very pleased to donate a brand new learning center to Naomi Blatch,” said Tangela N. Albury, donations committee chair and chief of compliance, Fidelity Bank. “Having adopted Naomi Blatch last year, Fidelity has been committed to ensuring that the students who attend the school are fully prepared to learn. It is particularly important to us to provide this kind of support for students who are at that critical age where the foundation of education is laid.”

 

