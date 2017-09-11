BTC supports Ranfurly with $24K two-year commitment

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has inked a two-year commitment valued at $24,000 to provide financial support to the Ranfurly Home for Children. The ongoing commitment will assist the 26 children entrusted to the care of the children’s home.

“We are grateful to BTC for their kindness and generosity,” said Alexander Roberts, Ranfurly Home administrator. “August is always a tight financial time, as we are getting the children ready for back to school. This donation from BTC will certainly go a long way in helping our 14 boys and 12 girls get ready for the new school year. The Ranfurly Home is still the only independent home in the country, and we depend very heavily on donations from corporate Bahamas.”

Dexter Cartwright, BTC interim CEO, said the company views itself as a “big brother” in the community.

“We believe that it is our responsibility as a corporate citizen to continue to give back wherever we can to assist those in need. The Ranfurly Home is an excellent organization that provides a loving environment for children. We are happy to begin this two-year partnership with them, and we look forward to a great relationship.”

Over the years, BTC has made numerous contributions to several children’s homes in the country. Through its iVolunteer program, BTC was able to revamp the study hall at the Elizabeth Estates program. The company also adopted the Old Bight Mission Home in Cat Island and made donations to the Kevin Russell Home for Children on Andros and the Children’s Emergency Hostel.