I happened to be watching T.V a little while back when Senator Ted Cruz who was running at the time to hopefully be the Republican candidate for president of the U.S. (United States) commented, that if he won the nomination for the party Carly Fiorina would be his vice presidential nominee. When he made this, as many said somewhat premature announcement, he uttered the phrase that is the title of today’s article which left many people puzzled —“As hire As whereas Bs hire Cs.”

So D. Paul what exactly did Senator Cruz mean by that you may query? Well, he said that it’s a phrase used when dealing with the matter of management, which means in effect the following. Top people hire really good, well-qualified people to assist them as they manage; whereas not so good people hire inferior people with which to surround themselves. Believe me, this is so true, and I have indeed observed it in practice a whole lot over the years as I dealt with businesses large and small around the globe, facilitating seminars for them.

An excellent example of what we’re discussing here today is Richard Branson CEO of the very successful Virgin Group of companies. When Richard Branson started Virgin Atlantic Airways with just one 747-200 series aircraft flying the London to New York route, he actually knew nothing whatsoever about the airline industry. So he surrounded himself with top airline executives — class A people, and today Virgin Atlantic Airways is consistently voted as one of the world’s top airlines.

Yes indeed, as today’s title puts it As hire As whereas Bs hire Cs. But why would anyone not hire the very best people they could, you may query? Well the answer is simple, because they are insecure as a result of low self-esteem and are therefore afraid to have someone who knows more than they do for fear of losing their job. Yes indeed, once again insecurity caused by low self-esteem rears its ugly head.

• Think about it!

