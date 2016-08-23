Dealing with back-to-school foot pain

After wearing flip-flops all summer, some students will head back to school this fall with foot pain and even injuries. The American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) reminds parents and students that foot pain isn’t normal and can be reduced or eliminated by doing some simple things.

Flip-flops, the favorite footwear for summer does not cushion the heel, so repetitive stress from walking can inflame that heel bone growth area in the back of the heel and cause pain and tenderness in children and teens. Heel pain on the bottom of the foot and arch pain rank among the most common complaints among students who wear flip-flops. Other flip-flop-related foot problems students can take back to school include inflammation of the Achilles tendon, painful pinched nerves, sprained ankles, broken or sprained toes, cuts and scrapes. Plantar warts, Athlete’s foot and callus build-up on the heels and toes can also cause pain when going back to school. Students can also develop ingrown toenails and blisters from wearing new shoes that rub on the walk to school.

To help identify common foot pain and problems before going back to school, parents can check their children’s feet. Take five minutes to inspect your child’s feet for problems or areas that can cause pain. Parents should look for the following warning signs:

• Do your child’s shoes show uneven wear patterns on the sole of the shoe?

• Does your child walk irregularly? Is one leg longer than the other, or do their feet turn in or out excessively?

• If your child is in pre-school, do they walk on their toes?

• Does your child often trip or stumble?

• Does your child complain of tired legs, night pains and cramping?

Following this checklist can uncover common problems like ingrown toenails to more serious problems like flat feet. If your child’s shoe is worn on the big toe side of their foot, it could be a sign of poor arch support or flat feet.

Parents can spot several potential foot problems by observing how their children walk. If you find out one of your child’s legs is longer than the other, heel lifts may be required to restore proper balance. Younger children can often walk on their toes because of tightness in their Achilles tendon. This can happen when toddlers spend too much time in walkers. We typically see students every fall complaining about pain from walking so much every day. For youth and teens beginning college, heel pain and shin splints can affect freshmen not used to walking long distances to school or across campus to attend classes.

Back-to-school season will always be painful for some students, but it doesn’t need to involve foot pain. If students have foot pain, it is important for them to see a podiatrist who will reduce or eliminate the foot pain with various treatment methods.

For most students, daily stretching and wearing proper shoes can help to solve the problem. If there are foot deformities like hammertoes and bunions, surgery may be advised to make walking more comfortable and finding and fitting shoes better.

If your children are complaining about tired legs, heel pain or leg or foot cramps at night, it’s time to see a podiatrist. Leg and foot pain can indicate flat feet or other disorders that are easier to treat maybe with orthotics the earlier they’re diagnosed. Children with flat feet are at risk for arthritis later in life if the problem is left untreated. If your child has tight Achilles tendons, the podiatrist can recommend stretching exercises that can be fun for small children, help increase their flexibility and prevent lower back pain as they get older. The podiatrist can also recommend stretching exercises, ice massage, anti-inflammatory medications, and custom or over-the-counter shoe inserts.

• For more information email foothealth242@gmail.com or visit www.apma.org. To see a podiatrist visit Bahamas Foot Centre on Rosetta Street, telephone 325-2996 or Bahamas Surgical Associates Centre, Albury Lane, telephone 394-5820, or Lucayan Medical Centre on East Sunrise Highway, Freeport Grand Bahama, telephone 373-7400.



