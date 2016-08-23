Seven ways to manage your weight

You’ve heard that managing your weight is all about the lifestyle, and not the quick fix, so today I’d like to give you seven habits that fit people have, which can be applied to your own life.

• Approach each day with perspective

Fail to meet your fitness goals today? Move on. Tomorrow is another day to make smarter decisions. When you wake up, rededicate yourself to your fitness goals without beating yourself up about whatever mistakes you made in the past. After all, you can’t change what you did yesterday. All you can control is right now. So get to it.

• Know your body

When you finish a workout, you should feel good. If you don’t, then something needs to change. Either your diet or routine is throwing you off. Fit people know how everything they do affects their body, and they take steps to avoid those things that make them not feel and perform their best. Learn how your body responds and care for it accordingly.

• Find ways around excuses

If you’ve ever wondered why you can’t quite get fit, it may be your proclivity for caving to pressure. And that pressure may be self-induced. Fit people do not give into excuses for why they shouldn’t exercise. Quite the contrary — they are continually finding reasons why they should hit the gym and find pockets of time to do it — even if the trip to the gym is shorter than usual.

• Eat and sleep well

Study after study has shown the benefit of eating whole, unprocessed foods. It provides energy and strength, helps you feel full throughout the day, and makes your time in the gym as fruitful as possible. Getting good sleep is equally as important, as it keeps all your bodily systems in rhythm. Put these two fit activities together and you’re well on your way to optimal fitness.

• Track your progress

For some, keeping tabs on health progress is about as exciting as watching paint dry. Once you get into the routine, however, you will become a believer in the power of tracking your progress. Tracking serves to both reward and motivate you, as you see that the countless hours in the gym and smart food choices lead to a healthier weight and greater strength — A.K.A. better overall fitness and health.

• Think while you exercise

It can be easy to mindlessly run on a treadmill at the gym if you’re not careful. Just remember that fit people don’t do such a thing. They’re very intentional about everything they do at the gym. This means if you want to be fit, you should put some brainpower into what you include in your workout and how you perform each repetition. This allows you to get maximum benefit from your gym time and reduces the risk of injury.

• Lean on your trainer

The final thing fit people do is rely on someone with lots of know-how in the realm of fitness. This is why my clients have such a high success rate in achieving their goals, because I make sure that they stick with it! I have a sincere interest in your overall health and wellbeing and know how to help you reach the goals that can seem so far away when you’re trying to achieve it on your own. Call or email today and let’s get started on your fitness journey.

• Jimmy Mackey, founder of Macfit360, is a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified master trainer, fitness nutrition specialist, certified weight loss specialist and corrective exercise specialist. He also has TRX STC/GSTC and Training For Warriors levels one and two certifications. He can be contacted at info@macfit360.com or telephone 698-2119.



