Life expectancy increasing with better sickle cell treatment

ust as people are encouraged to know their HIV/AIDS status, Pediatric Hematologist Dr. Corrine Sin Quee Brown encourages people to know their sickle cell status, a screening for which she says only needs to be once, unlike testing for HIV/AIDS.

While life expectancy is increasing with better treatment, Dr. Sin Quee Brown said the precautions have to be taken to ensure that people with sickle cell disease get as good a lifespan as possible.

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder affecting the red blood cells. The cells become sickle shaped (hence the name of the disease) making it difficult for them to pass through small blood vessels. When those blood cells get trapped, they can’t carry oxygen to all parts of the body and this is what causes the pain and complications associated with the disease. People with sickle cell can experience anemia, jaundice and gallstones as well as acute pain in the arms, legs, chest and abdomen. Prolonged blockages can also cause damage to most organs including the spleen, kidneys and liver. Sickled cells are destroyed more rapidly than the normal red cells. The lifespan for sickled cells is about 20 days, compared to 120 days for normal cells.

“If you know you have the sickle cell trait, then if your partner has a sickle cell trait too, then you know that there is a risk — and you will know the calculated risk and the percentage of possibility for your child to have sickle cell disease and then you can make whatever wise choices at that point for how you carry on with your families,” said Dr. Sin Quee Brown at the most recent Doctors Hospital Distinguished Lecture Series.

An unpublished 2012 study showed an 8.4 percent prevalence and incidence of the sickle cell trait during a six-month period in The Bahamas with one in 685 new cases at birth.

A study by Dr. Patrick Roberts, who Dr. Sin Quee Brown as the “grandfather” of the promotion of sickle cell disease awareness in the country, completed in 1987 showed that one in 100 Bahamians has the sickle cell trait, and one in 400 has the sickle cell disease. Dr. Roberts, and a group of concerned people formed the Bahamas Sickle Cell Association (BSCA) in 1981 after noticing a high level of babies being born with the disease. The foundation is dedicated to advocating and encouraging continued research for a cure for sickle cell disease while working to enhance the quality of healthcare, life and services for individuals and families affected by the disease.

Statistics, inheritance, signs and symptoms and complications were addressed by Dr. Sin Quee Brown, but she specifically spoke to acute chest syndrome (ACS), which is potentially life-threatening, can lead to respiratory failure and death; it is a leading cause of death among patients with sickle cell disease.

With ACS, a person has lowered oxygen for the body, and the hemoglobin also falls lower than the usual baseline anemia. Repeat occurrences of ACS, the doctor said, can lead to permanent lung damage. Those cases are more common in young children. When adults get ACS repeatedly, she said, it is definitely more severe and oftentimes fatal.

Symptoms, causes and treatment of ACS

“Cough, wheezing, chest pain, fever, shortness of breath — breathing fast, pulling in between the ribs, flaring of nostrils, grunting — are all attempts of the body to try to open the lungs and get as much air and oxygen into the lungs. This is not the time to wait it out. It’s time to take the person in. Great caution and respect is what I have for this. It’s one of the most humbling things in sickle cell disease management. The symptoms might be mild, but the progression can be very rapid and can lead to death. Sometimes you can wait it out and watch it, but often times these patients require hospitalization, and depending on how severe they are, they may need to be admitted into the intensive care unit.”

Causes of ACS include infarction from the sickling process, or embolism from fat and bone marrow, more common in adults; and atelectasis due to shallow breathing, bony pain (chest, back); abdominal pain; and poor respiratory effort.

“Oxygen is a plus [in treatment of ACS]. Fluids to help keep you well hydrated to decrease some of the sickling and the blockages would be helpful. Pain medicines are a must. Antibiotics we give because some cases are associated with infection, but we don’t know which ones those are going to be, so we throw that onboard too because we want to give you everything we can early to try and change the course of the progression.”

The pediatric hematologist said patients oftentimes need a blood transfusion, which can be a simple blood transfusion or they may elect to exchange it by giving the patient blood and taking out blood to lower the amount of sickling and hopefully decrease the progression. The deep breathing incentive spirometer is a machine she said every sickle cell patient should have, and should use.

“When you are sick, you have to know what you have to aim to do, because this machine is probably going to be as important, if not more important than the antibiotics and the pain medicine in making you recover.

Prevention – Hydroxyurea in ACS

Patients who have had three or more episodes of ACS crisis in a year can benefit from going on hydroxyurea, a medication the doctor said is probably one of the greatest contributions made in the treatment of sickle cell disease in the 80s and 90s.

“The addition of hydroxyurea on a daily basis has actually made a big difference in the quality of life for a lot of sickle cell patients. This medication was actually originally a chemotherapy agent that we use for the treatment of cancer, and we found out that there is a benefit in the production of Hemoglobin F that helps to prevent sickling.”

She said using it could help to minimize the amount of serious complications from sickle cell disease that patients have, but the drawback is chemotherapy side effects. That means users have to be monitored, especially for lowered white cell counts; the medication can also affect the liver and kidneys as well.

“We have to monitor you, but the verdict is out that you can have patients on hydroxyurea for many years and if you are some of the ones who have benefited from it to stop they [medical professionals] would say no way.”

Stroke and management

By age 18, overt stroke has occurred in about 11 percent of the children, and could occur in adults as well, according to the doctor. She said once a person has had a stroke, the likelihood of him or her having a stroke within the next three to five years is 60 percent.

The signs of stroke in people with sickle cell are the same as in stroke for any other reason — sudden weakness or numbness of the face, arm or leg; sudden confusion; trouble speaking or understanding; trouble walking; dizziness, loss of balance or co-ordination; sudden severe headaches with no known cause.

Patients should have a CT scan of the head performed without contrast, because she said the contrast agent can cause a person to get dehydrated, and if that happens the patient can go into crisis.

“You want them to hydrate you first, hydrate you afterwards to ensure your kidneys are flushing well, so it can get rid of the dye safely. For what we’re looking for in the CT in stroke, we don’t need contrast,” she said.

Dr. Sin Quee Brown said that a MRI would be a little more sensitive, but more expensive.

The doctor said blood transfusions are an important tool in managing sickle cell disease. In exchange transfusion they’re trying to change the amount of sickling and obstruction to prevent advance area of infraction to the brain. While aspirin use in adults is a little controversial, as far as whether or not it is a benefit, she said she sees where more and more people are considering it.

And while adults are urged to try to get to a hospital within four hours of a stroke so that they can be administered a clot buster, in sickle cell the clot buster does not work. The treatment she said is IV fluids, blood transfusions and wait to see the recovery.

Monthly lifelong transfusion therapy also plays a part in management to reduce the risk for another stroke. After about two years of transfusions another problem becomes evident as the amount of iron that is in blood becomes an issue.

“Iron will deposit in organs like the liver, the heart, the brain, so iron is not a good thing and so after about two years of being on a transfusion protocol, you need to do chelation therapy and that comes with its own problems and cost,” said Dr. Sin Quee Brown.

She said bone marrow transplantation and stem cell transplantation are also definitely considerations.

Screening and complications

For parents with the disease wanting to know if their child has the trait as early as possible, a screening test can be done as early as nine to 10 weeks of pregnancy with chorionic villus sampling; or amniocentesis at 16 to 18 weeks. Both of are invasive procedures that may be associated with a small risk for miscarriage, according to the doctor, however parents can know if their child has sickle cell before the child is born.

She said parents can opt to do newborn screening at around the time of birth, which entails a simple heel prick, the baby’s blood is put on a little card and sent off to the lab for a lot of different tests including to detect whether the child has sickle cell disease. But that newborn screening is not routine in The Bahamas. The doctor hopes it will soon become routine. She also hopes that the education about the disease picks up as well.

In sickle cell disease, Dr. Sin Quee Brown said painful crisis is reported in up to 70 percent of patients.

By the time they are adults 70 percent of patients will have gallstones; 40 percent acute chest; 50 percent will suffer blindness and she said this is more commonly seen in patients with SC variety than the SS type of sickle cell, but that it is definitely a problem; 28 percent will suffer aplastic crisis at some point during their lifetime when the bone marrow that produces the red cells shuts down for a while; 10 to 40 percent will suffer priprism, which she said is painful unwanted erection; 10 percent will suffer a stroke, which she said is more commonly seen in children.

She said patients with sickle cell disease can have problems with their joints — the shoulders and hips — can’t walk as well and can’t extend the joints the way they used to. And that 20 percent of adults will suffer leg ulcers and as they progress in life will find that some of the organs like the kidney will be damaged.

“Life expectancy is increasing with better treatment. So where people would say people with sickle cell disease would die early, that is not what we are seeing now, but it’s not quite as normal as the regular population, but we need to take precautions in making sure we get as good a lifespan as possible,” said Dr. Sin Quee Brown.



