More than 450 volunteers remove 1,000 pounds of trash during International Coastal Cleanup

The South Beach environs — its beach and wetlands — are healthier today after the removal of 9,888 pieces of trash during the recent International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) event.

Volunteers combed the beach, shrubs and mangroves of South Beach for two hours for debris. Glass pieces, beverage bottles, construction materials, picnic items (cups, plates, knives, spoons), food wrappers and containers, caps, lids, paper and plastic bags were among the top 10 debris items collected, according to Linzi Knowles-Belton, assistant director of education at Dolphin Encounters, the national coordinator of ICC in The Bahamas.

“We found everything from stoves, car parts, construction materials and more. Each volunteer worked diligently, and together we made a huge impact. We also sent the message that we don’t want trash to destroy our environment. It took many people working as a unified team to make a real difference. We hope our efforts will be supported by all putting trash in its place.”

More than 450 volunteers participated in the 31st anniversary of ICC in New Providence. Local students and Bahamian civic and corporate organizations teamed up with visiting international groups including Carnival Cruise Line staff to make a difference at South Beach.

“Carnival was thrilled to be part of the International Coastal Cleanup event in Nassau, Bahamas, in partnership with Dolphin Encounters, which is an important community partner. Crews from many ships across our fleet, including Carnival Elation, participated in the cleanup around the globe in spots ranging from Valetta, Malta to the Cayman Islands, Aruba and Miami. As a cruise line, the oceans are our livelihood and we welcome opportunities to work with our local port communities to keep our coastlines clean for everyone to enjoy,” said Rabih Aboudargham, director of environmental operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

To date, this global initiative has helped remove over 153 million pounds of marine litter from more than 312,000 miles of coastlines and waterways since it began 31 years ago.

ICC is the world’s largest one-day volunteer event created to prevent and eliminate pollution of the marine environment.

The event that began as a local program in Texas has gradually expanded to include every major body of water in the world in over 91 countries, including The Bahamas.

“The International Coastal Cleanup engages people to remove trash and debris from the world’s beaches and waterways, to identify the sources of debris and to change the behaviors that cause pollution,” said Robert Meister, managing director of Blue Lagoon Island. “International Coastal Cleanup focuses on educating and empowering people to become a part of the marine debris solution. We thank each and every volunteer and sponsor that participated — you each made a valuable contribution to our environment. As a coastal community, keeping our ocean and waterways clean is vital to our environment and way of life. Together we can preserve our coasts and create a ‘sea of change’.”

Also participating in the clean up were volunteers from Ardastra Gardens; Alpha Nu Alpha; Anchor Club; BREEF; Bahamas Girls Guide Association; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; Ernst & Young; Governor General’s Youth Award (GGYA); Interact Club; Junior Achievement; Kiwanis; Key Club; National Leadership Association; RBDF Rangers; Retract Club of Nassau Sunset; Rotary Nassau Sunrise; The Indaba Project and Young Marine Explorers – COB.

Students from many schools participating in the GGYA program or their environmental clubs also took part — Akhepran, A.F. Adderley, Aquinas, College Of The Bahamas, C.C. Sweeting, C.V. Bethel Senior, Doris Johnson, Gambier Primary; Government High School; Kingsway Academy; L W Young; New Providence Classical School, Queen’s College, R.M. Bailey, St. Anne’s, St. Andrew’s School, Temple Christian, The Learning Lab Homeschool and University of the West Indies.

Volunteers sorted their refuse by type and wrote down their findings on detailed data cards, which will be submitted to the Ocean Conservancy to help them continue to track common types of litter and try to prevent these items from ending up on coasts in the future.

This year’s sponsors included Coca-Cola, the global sponsor of ICC, and the Caribbean Bottling Company, producers of Coke in The Bahamas.

“Coca-Cola has supported ocean and waterways cleanup efforts for 20 years, and we are pleased to see the program develop further,” said Walter Wells, president and CEO of Caribbean Bottling Company. “We have committed ourselves to improving the quality of life in the communities where we do business and the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup is a perfect fit for The Bahamas. This event drives home the important message of keeping our environment clean.”

Aquapure; Bahamas Degradable Plastic Co; Bahamas Wholesale Agency; Bahamas National Trust; Bahamas Waste; Bahamas Experience Tours; D’Albenas Agency; Dan Knowles Tours; Dolphin Encounters Ltd; Island Cellular; Leisure Tours; Majestic Tours; Mall at Marathon; Organization of American States; Ports International; Randy C & DJ Energy; Renew Bahamas; T&K Trucking and Town Center Mall also sponsored the event.

Top 10 items found at South Beach during 2016 International Coastal Cleanup

Glass pieces — 1,258

Plastic pieces — 1,135

Beverage cans — 718

Foam pieces — 717

Beverage bottles (glass) — 646

Other plastic bags — 474

Beverage bottles (plastic) — 437

Cups and plates (foam) — 408

Grocery bags (plastic) — 382

Bottle caps (plastic) — 326



