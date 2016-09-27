As all of my regular readers, listeners and Facebook friends know, I finish up all of my instructions with this thought — think about it. In other words, I don’t tell anyone that they should either agree with me or reject what I say without first thinking about it, and then making a decision to either accept or reject what I have presented. I guess that one of the main reasons why I’m not too keen on organized religion and many of its proponents is that the people putting forth their ideas and teachings are so very dogmatic by stating that we must believe what they tell us to believe — hook, line and sinker as the saying goes — or else as they try to rule others through fear.

Now my friend, that’s not how it’s supposed to work. After all, the Creator in all of his/her/its wisdom gave us all free will at birth. So if we wish to learn, get some wisdom and finally start to progress along the road of life, we need to “A” listen to those who are endeavoring to teach us some invaluable lessons in living. However, having listened and fully absorbed what we heard, we then “B” have an obligation to fully digest so to speak what we learned by fully thinking it through, then having done this, using our God-given intelligence come to a conclusion as to whether we need to accept or reject the information received. Yes indeed, there’s no doubt about it, as today’s title puts it, thinking about it works. Yes indeed it does.

So my friend, in conclusion, if you really wish to progress in life and thus experience some joy, peace, prosperity and success — I respectfully suggest, that you get hold of as much information as you can from teachers, books etc. Then having fully absorbed what you have heard and read, you put your “thinking cap” on and really think it through before accepting or rejecting the information.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

