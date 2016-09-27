RBC partners with Bahamas Cancer Society to bring awareness to childhood cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month; it is recognized as a time to honor children and families affected by these diseases, and rally support to give children with cancer better outcomes by supporting research. In children under 15, in the industrialized world, childhood cancer is listed as the fourth most common cause of death.

With this in mind, RBC Royal Bank hosted a session on cancer with The Bahamas Cancer Society’s educational team for its staff. The lunch-hour session covered everything from what cancer is, to treatment and preventative measures. It sought to teach RBC employees the lessons that would hopefully reduce the number of patients with cancer seen in The Bahamas.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, in the United States, 15,780 children and young adults under the age of 21 are diagnosed with cancer every year; approximately one quarter of them will not survive the disease.

Statistics regarding childhood cancer in The Bahamas are limited; that is something the Cancer Society hopes to change, according to program coordinator Melissa Major.

She said the Cancer Society is working on a national cancer registry that would ensure both private and public healthcare service providers provide data on persons with cancer.

Major said that leukemia appears to be the most prevalent cancer among children in The Bahamas, and though research has still not been able to conclude why children get cancer, she said it is believed that five percent is caused by inherited mutation of the genes.

While there are no screenings for childhood cancer, Major encouraged RBC staff to pay careful attention to their children by ensuring that they take their aches and pains seriously.

She told them that screenings do exist for many adult cancers including breast, prostate and colon cancer, and noted that there has been an increase in colon cancer diagnosis over the last year.

While the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine might prevent cervical cancer, Major spoke to the staff about other alternatives — eating a healthy, balanced diet; maintaining a healthy weight; staying physically active; drinking less alcohol; not smoking; protecting your skin from sun damage; and knowing your body.

Claudia Rolle, RBC’s risk manager, said she realized the importance of doing her own research and making her own decisions, as to how best to prevent the disease, especially when she thinks of her daughter and considers things like whether or not to give her the HPV vaccine which is currently available for teenagers.

Khalila Ambrister, human resources generalist said the session had been informative.

“Cancer is so prevalent in my family but the info on childhood cancer really stuck with me,” she said.

Andia Delancy, manager, RBC Mortgage Relief Program, said the session inspired her to take a different approach to fitness goals, eating, and her overall lifestyle, not just for herself, but for her family.

“We can catch this before it starts, with a lifestyle change if we become proactive rather than reactive,” said Delancy.

Major said RBC was doing the right thing by bringing the message of cancer to it staff.

“When we partner with companies like RBC, it’s easy to bring our mission of education to life. Many people are afraid to even talk about cancer, but forums like this are especially rewarding,” she said.



