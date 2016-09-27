Balinese guru Made Sumantra brings ‘The Healer Project’ to Mandara Spa as part of the brand’s anniversary

One of the world’s most sought-after healers, Guru Made Sumantra, will visit Paradise Island in October for three days of personal sessions as part of award-winning Mandara Spa’s 20th anniversary and in celebration of 15 years as a Bahamian entity.

On October 3 and 4, Guru Sumantra will perform sunrise and sunset yoga classes at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as energy healing sessions from 9:15 a.m. – 5 p.m. On October 5, sunrise yoga will be held at 8 a.m. All energy healing service and yoga healing class fees will subsidize The Healer Project tour with the remaining funds contributed to Guru Sumantra’s various foundations in Bali.

“Guru Made Sumantra has been on a whirlwind international tour helping Mandara Spa celebrate two decades of bringing excellence in spa services at elegant resorts around the world, and we are thrilled that Paradise Island will be his last tour stop,” said Youlanda Deveaux, Mandara Spa’s regional vice president, Caribbean and Central America. “His presence is a great honor for us as a fifth generation Balinese shaman healer. He has an art that makes you feel as though you are on a different plane, a sense of well-being, peace and strength.”

Cristian Sariego, senior vice president and general manager of The Cove Atlantis and The Reef Atlantis resorts said they strive to offer guests the best experiences and that their 32,000 square foot spa, Mandara, delivers on that.

Deveaux said at Mandara their business is to treat guests so exquisitely that they forget their own business.

“A decade and a half later, Mandara Spa continues to grow its name on the island as an innovative spa brand and company with a unique and unparalleled depth of knowledge rooted in the Balinese tradition of healing touches; superior service standards; and advanced skincare products, treatments and technology,” she said.

Tour sponsors include Coca-Cola, Dasani, Atlantis Paradise Island, and Pilates in Paradise. To learn more about Guru Made Sumantra and The Healer Project, visit www.madebymantra.com. To book a session, call 242.363.3000.



