An annoying, painful disease

Every step is a battle. Every bent knee is painful. Even the most gentle of touches is an excruciating ordeal. Life has never been the same for Dwayne Curtis (name changed) since he was diagnosed with what he calls an annoyance of a disease — gout.

Gout is a kind of arthritis. It can cause an attack of sudden burning pain, stiffness and swelling in a joint, usually a big toe. The attacks can happen over and over unless gout is treated. Over time, they can harm joints, tendons and other tissues. Gout is most common in men, although women can get the disease as well.

Curtis, who is in his early 70s and still works out of financial necessity, is a heavy machinery mechanic. He says he finds himself struggling to work on the days when he has an episode; the feeling that comes over him is debilitating and painful. He often has to use crutches, as the swelling and pain not only affects his toes but also his knees and hip sockets.

“It is a terrible thing to have to live with. I have had to go through this the last 15 years and it has not gotten any easier,” said Curtis. “It started all of a sudden for me. I went to bed fine one night, and the next morning my big toe was swollen and painful. I went to see a doctor; after some tests, it was found to be gout. Since then I have seen numerous physicians to help me get through the pain. I haven’t found something that works for me to get rid of the pain entirely, but in time I hope to overcome all of this,” he said.

For him, it isn’t the health implications or the likelihood of developing other illnesses related to his condition that scare him the most, but the potential of having to retire from his work due to the grating pain.

Gout is caused by too much uric acid in the blood. When uric acid levels in the blood are too high, the acid may form hard crystals in joints. A person’s chance of getting gout is higher if they are overweight, drink too much alcohol or eat too much meat and fish that are high in chemicals called purines.

Many gout-diagnosed patients like Curtis may only see their ailment as a painful inconvenience, according to internal medicine specialist Dr. Marcus Bethel in an earlier interview with The Nassau Guardian. He said the disease is a lot more than that.

The ailment is often the result of a combination of elements that include a genetic predisposition for the disease and poor dietary habits, such as eating excess red meat and acidic foods; it also has some connection to other pre-existing medical conditions and/or the taking of medications such as diuretics.

“Gout is a medical condition caused by elevated uric acid in the human body and the deposition of uric acid crystals in the joints resulting periodically in inflammation, pain and swelling in various joints, also referred to as gouty arthritis. The most commonly affected joints are the toes, ankles and elbows,” said the doctor.

Once signs of the ailment materialize, the medical practitioner said they should not be taken lightly because a buildup of uric acid can lead to other medical problems.

“Long term deposits, particularly around the elbows, produce soft tissue thickening around the joint known as tophi [calculus containing sodium urate that develops in fibrous tissue around joints]. Uric acid crystals may also form in the kidneys resulting in uric acid kidney stones.”

While the condition is not considered fatal, Dr. Bethel said people should be aware that the disease can be physically disabling during an attack. And while not curable, the conditions can be managed by dietary changes and medication to lower and control the uric acid levels in the body.

Dietary adjustments patients will have to make include the reduction of meat and alcohol ingestion. The recommended treatment, according to the doctor, includes Allopurinol or other uric acid lowering medications, and anti-inflammatory medication such as Colchicine or other similar brands when advised by a physician.

The doctor says the pain caused by gout is an individual experience that occurs on a different schedule depending on the person, but it is common to expect that an episode can last for a few hours for some, to all day for others. He says what is almost universal to all persons would be the night time pain that is a result of the body temperature lowering.

In hopes of overcoming his debilitating illness, Curtis has given up meat consumption, as well as enjoyment of his alcohol libations. He said he now drinks water and opts for healthier food choices. He said he also makes an effort to be more physically active when his gout is not as painful, and even does his best to keep moving through his worst bouts with the ailment.

Curtis said he blames himself fully for his condition because he indulged heavily in the consumption of red meat and drank copious amounts of sodas and alcohol for many years. In a way, he said he is thankful he developed gout because he has now overhauled and improved his dietary habits. Although he is not among the many who have found long-term relief from the debilitating ailment, he says he persists in maintaining his health.

“The pain of gout is terrible, but I have to give thanks that I am in good health otherwise, even at my age. I have yet to find a routine that works for me and since I am not too keen on taking the medication I have been prescribed, I will have to do what I can until something better comes along. I really wish there was something out there for me to try because I am afraid that continuing to take pills will only make me sicker in another way, but my greatest fear of all is that it will get so bad that I will have to retire from my job which I have enjoyed doing most of my life. [Gout] is truly nothing to mess with and if you can prevent it or treat it early you really should. The pain is not something anyone should have to live it if they don’t have to,” said Curtis.



