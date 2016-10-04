I’m writing this particular article at the height of the political season in the United States, so when you put your TV on, you are literally bombarded with arguing politicians and political commentators as they all seek, it would appear to me, to divide everyone up into feuding, fighting groups. I believe that the divisiveness is not beneficial for society at all, and of course, it’s happening all over the world, not just in America. Once again, when we turn on our TV sets we see pictures of conflicts all over the globe, as the world appears to be in conflict mode right now.

Now believe me, it’s not just politicians who are dividing the peoples of the world up into feuding, fighting groups — there are as we all know, many other factions which contribute to people getting divided up into different groupings, such as nationalists, unions, and of course let’s not forget religion which right now is indeed causing havoc throughout the entire world as militant jihadists murder and maim others at an alarming rate.

I do not believe, that the creator of the universe intended us all to retreat into our own tribe-like group and then try to destroy the other groups. As I have stated before on many occasions, we are all — with great emphasis on the all — members of God’s one universal family. So isn’t it time to start to live like a family? Yes indeed it is.

It has now been established that the human race began in the heart of Africa — this is a fact. So we all came from one source, and our ancestors, no matter what nationality or race originated in the same place. Yes indeed, as today’s simple two-word title states, divisiveness destroys, so let’s get together, stop destroying ourselves and as Bob Marley put it be as one.

• Think about it!

