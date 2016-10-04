Dealing with a puncture wound to the foot

A puncture wound is a very common injury of the foot, especially after a disaster, flooding or a hurricane. It usually occurs when a person is walking barefoot and steps on a foreign object, such as a nail or other metal, glass, a splinter of wood or even plastic. This can be dangerous because of the risk of infection. The object that caused the wound may be covered in bacteria. Puncture wounds on the foot are more vulnerable to infection because there may be fungus or bacteria on the foot as well, and sometimes the puncture occurs through the shoes or other footwear. If the puncture occurs in water, especially stagnant water after a rainstorm or hurricane, this also increases the risk of infection because of all the bacteria in that water.

Fortunately, most puncture wounds are not very deep and can be treated at home.

Puncture first aid

• Stop the bleeding: If it is a minor wound it will usually stop bleeding on its own. If it does not, apply gentle pressure with a clean cloth or bandage. If the bleeding persists or if it is a heavy and continuous flow, seek emergency assistance.

• Clean the wound: Rinse the wound well with clear water or saline.

• Remove splinter: If you can see the splinter in your foot, use clean tweezers to remove it. Grab the protruding end of the splinter and pull it out along the same direction it entered the foot. Wash the area well with soap and water. If you can see or feel more of the object in the foot but you cannot get it out, you will need to see your podiatrist.

• Apply an antibiotic: Apply a thin layer of an antibiotic cream or ointment such as Neosporin or Polysporin to help keep the surface moist, clean and to discourage infection while the wound heals more efficiently.

• Cover the wound: Wounds need a moist environment to heal and exposure to air slows healing. Place a clean bandage over the wound to protect it and keep harmful bacteria out.

• Change the dressing at least once a day or whenever it becomes wet or dirty.

• Watch for any signs of infection: See your doctor if the wound doesn’t heal in a few days to a week or if you notice any redness, pus, warmth or swelling.

• Soak the area in warm water: If you are not diabetic you may soak your feet in warm water and a tablespoon of baking soda which may help the splinter work its way out of the foot.

Symptoms

After a puncture wound you will usually experience pain and a feeling of something embedded in the skin or foot. Often, you are aware of when the injury occurred and can see the splinter in or under the skin. There may be a small flow of blood or no bleeding at all. You may or may not be able to feel the splinter or a tip of it with your fingers. Some people with diabetes and impaired feeling in their feet may not notice the splinter until an infection develops. The area will become red, swollen, warm, and tender to the touch. There may also be pus or even red streaks on the foot. This is a sign that the foreign object (splinter, glass, etc.) has not been fully removed. Remember, these objects are covered in germs and can cause an infection once they remain in the foot. Sometimes, even with complete removal and cleaning of the wound, infection may still develop based on the immune system of the individual who received the puncture wound. If the puncture wound occurred a while ago there may be hard callused skin over the puncture site that may hurt with long standing.

Rarely, extremely large objects may penetrate the foot and hit deep structures like the nerves, tendons, muscles, blood vessels and even bone. These are treated in the hospital and will need surgery to repair the damage and intravenous antibiotic to treat the infection.

When to see the podiatrist

If the puncture is deep, bleeding a lot, not healing or it appears infected see your podiatrist right away. Any sign of infection is cause to see the podiatrist immediately. For people with diabetes, it is very important that you never walk barefoot to prevent puncture wounds. If a puncture does occur, take out the splinter if you see it, clean the foot as best as you can with soap and water and put an antibiotic ointment and a dressing on the foot. Make a note of the object that punctured your foot and visit your podiatrist as soon as possible. Do not soak your feet or wait to see signs of infection before you see the podiatrist.

Medical treatment

The best treatment for a splinter or foreign body after a puncture wound is to remove it. Sometimes, splinters in the foot may have to be removed by the podiatrist — especially splinters that are deeply embedded in the foot or are under the toenail. The podiatrist will evaluate the wound by making an incision with a surgical blade and taking x-rays to make sure there is no more splinter remaining in the foot. The wound will then be cleansed and dressed. If you stepped on a nail or other metal you may need to get a tetanus shot if you haven’t had one within five years. Usually this booster shot is given within 48 hours of the injury. Some deep splinters may be painful, and the podiatrist may need to use a local anesthetic to allow painless removal. For very deep and infected puncture wounds the podiatrist may order a course of antibiotics. If the splinter is underneath the toenail the podiatrist may have to remove a portion of nail to remove the entire splinter. You will have to follow-up with the podiatrist until the wound heals.

For very deep and infected puncture wounds the podiatrist may order a course of antibiotics. If the splinter is underneath the toenail the podiatrist may have to remove a portion of nail to remove the entire splinter. You will have to follow-up with the podiatrist until the wound heals.




