Children — earbuds, headphones and hearing loss

There is an ongoing attack taking place in the lives of many children, teens, and college students today that parents do not realize is occurring, and its end result is the destruction of their children’s hearing. With the advent of newer listening technologies and headgear that guides sound more directly into the ear canals, our world is becoming increasingly noisier. Its subsequent impact on the hearing of our children, teens, and college students is taking its toll.

In the United States, recent studies show that over the past 10 years there has been a 30 percent increase in hearing loss among teens. Approximately one in every five teens has some degree of hearing loss. Other research found as many as one in four college students also suffer from hearing loss; overall, there is a 70 percent increased risk of hearing loss among children in general. In all cases, it is believed that this dramatic rise in hearing loss is a direct result of the increased use of headphones and earbuds among these populations at loud levels.

Earbuds and headphones are basically tiny speakers that are worn over or inside the ears. When loud music is played close to a child’s eardrum it can cause permanent hearing loss that usually gets worse over time. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to get the hearing back. Since earbuds are placed directly into the ear canals, children are at even greater risk for hearing loss when using earbuds than if they use over-the-ear headphones. Still, if too loud, both can cause a permanent hearing loss. The good news is this type of hearing loss can be prevented. Simply turn the volume down!





How noise causes hearing loss

The ear is divided into three parts — outer ear, middle ear and inner ear. Each part plays a role in processing sounds that eventually get to the brain, which is where hearing actually takes place. Inside the inner ear is a small snail like part called the cochlea that contains tiny hair cells. These hair cells help send sound messages to the brain where they are interpreted as speech. When sounds entering the ear are too loud – meaning, they are above 85 decibels – they damage the tiny hair cells and the cochlea is unable to clearly relay the sound messages to the brain. Some tablets and MP3 players today produce sounds up to 120 decibels. That is as loud as being at Junkanoo with a group directly in front of you. When listening at these levels, hearing loss can occur after just an hour and 15 minutes. The louder the volume and the longer the listening time, the more damage that occurs to the tiny hair cells and to hearing. Parents, if the volume on your child’s device is turned on to its maximum level, they should listen for no more than five minutes a day to avoid damage to their hearing.





Effects of noise-related hearing loss

In most cases, hearing loss begins as a slight or mild, high frequency hearing loss. This type of loss makes it difficult to hear sounds such as birds singing, a soft wind blowing, a tap dripping, the turn signal in a car or when someone is speaking softly. For children in school and college it can create an even greater challenge, because although they will hear all of the vowel sounds clearly, they will miss the much softer consonant sounds such as t, k, f, th, ph and s. This results in speech that is not fully intelligible to them. Additionally, they may suffer from educational delays, failing classes, developmental delays in speech and language, and they will have a lifelong hearing loss that eventually worsens setting the stage for hearing aids.





Signs of noise-induced hearing loss

These signs indicate your child may have a noise related hearing loss:

• Ringing, hissing, roaring or buzzing noises in the ear;

• Difficulty understanding soft speech;

• Difficulty understanding if he/she cannot see the speaker’s face;

• Plugged or muffled feeling in the ear;

• Wanting the TV at a higher volume.





What to do

• Have your child listen at safe volume levels. A safe use of earbuds/headphones is to only turn the device volume to 60 percent of the loudness level, and to only listen for 60 minutes a day. This is known as the 60/60 rule.

• Purchase noise canceling headphones that automatically block out surrounding noises so that the music can be heard well without your child turning the volume up loud.

• Ensure the device can alert your child of when sounds entering the ear exceed 85 decibels.

• Purchase noise cancelling headphones designed specifically for children ages three and older, which limit the sounds to 85 decibels maximum so younger children cannot turn the volume up to levels that damage hearing.

• Teach your child to value good hearing and how loud noises damage their hearing.

• Be a good example — do not blast your music when at home or in the car.





When loud is too loud

• When people nearby can hear the music coming out the earbuds or headphones — it’s too loud!

• When your child is using regular earbuds or headphones and cannot hear anything going on around him/her — it’s too loud!

• When you have to shout for your child to hear you when he/she is using regular earbuds or headphones — it’s too loud!

If used properly, noise-induced hearing loss due to earbuds or headphones is 100 percent preventable. Protect your child’s hearing. If you or your child experience any of the signs of a noise induced hearing loss and need a hearing test, or if you have concerns regarding your child’s hearing, please contact an audiologist.





• For further information or if you have any questions or concerns regarding your child’s hearing, telephone Dr. Deborah Nubirth at 356-2276 or 677-6627 in New Providence at Comprehensive Family Medical Clinic, Poinciana Drive or 351-7902 in Grand Bahama; or email dnubirth@yahoo.com.







