Four body changes you can expect from eating low carb

Have you ever stopped to wonder what would happen to your body if you stopped eating refined carbs?

It’s no secret that refined and processed carbs contribute to weight gain, and so reducing the amount of these in your diet would logically lead to a leaner, fitter you.

But is it true, or is it hype? And is it really worth giving up your “carb-oholic” ways?

Here’s what really goes down when you give up refined carbs.

Body change #1: You burn fat

When you stop eating simple carbs, your body no longer has readily available calories to burn, and so it clicks over into burning stored fat as energy. This means that your pants will start feeling looser around your waist and thighs.

Body change #2: You feel less hungry

Fat burns longer and slower than simple carbs and so your energy stores will take longer to deplete. This means that you’ll find yourself skipping that afternoon pick-me-up snack and powering through until mealtime without hunger pains. You’ll also notice that it takes longer to feel hunger in the mornings after waking up, once you’ve cut the simple carbohydrates and refined sugars out of your diet.

Low carb body change #3: You have more energy

Living on a diet of simple sugars and refined carbohydrates puts your body in a continual energy roller coaster. Right after you eat, your energy is high, and then, whoosh – an hour later your energy levels crash. All of that changes once you cut out those simple carbs. The low carb meals that you switch to are filled with nutrient-dense foods that sustain your energy levels for hours at a time, saving you from that frustrating roller coaster.

Low carb body change #4: Your stomach gets flatter

Probably the most coveted of the low carb body changes… once you’ve been off simple carbs for a few weeks your stomach will visibly become flatter. It’s a well-deserved reward and one that will keep you motivated to continue your healthier eating habits.

• Jimmy Mackey, founder of Macfit360, is a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified master trainer, fitness nutrition specialist, certified weight loss specialist and corrective exercise specialist. He also has TRX STC/GSTC and Training For Warriors levels one and two certifications. He can be contacted at info@macfit360.com or telephone 698-2119.



