Breast is best

Feeding a newborn formula or even water within the first six months of its birth can expose an infant to health risks that include water intoxication, kidney failure, urinary tract infections, gastric disturbances, seizures and even sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which makes breastfeeding the best way to nourish babies according to registered nurse/midwife and education officer Linelle Thompson.

“Anything except breast milk has adverse affects on your child’s continued health and breastfeeding is recommended to all new mothers,” said the nurse in an earlier interview with The Nassau Guardian as the Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association kicked off its annual National Breastfeeding Week on Sunday, October 2 with an “umbrellathon” — their unique twist to a walkathon. Participants carried umbrellas for shade during the event, decorated with breastfeeding themes — one depicted a mother’s breast springing with milk.

Thompson said the many benefits of breastfeeding are not only for the baby, but for the mother as well. According to her, choosing not to breastfeed your baby is akin to a mother putting substandard gasoline in her car and expecting it to run optimally for a long time.

“If you put anything in the baby’s stomach besides breast milk, you are destroying the good-fighting bacteria in their bodies right away, and this is bad since the baby needs a good immune system. Breast milk was designed to go into a baby’s stomach because the size of it is akin to a marble, so what you put in there in the first place is very important, so you definitely have to make every drop count,” said Thompson.

Suzette Grant, a mother of two who recently gave birth to her second child said her decision to breastfeed both of her children was the best choice she made before they were even born.

“I breastfed both of my children because I knew it was good for them as well as it really made me feel connected to them. It’s really something to be able to look down at your baby and they are looking up at you as he feeds. It’s special and you feel happy,” said Grant.

Grant said the first time she breastfed her firstborn she recalled experiencing excruciating pain, but she was determined to nourish him properly. She did not give up.

“Choosing to breastfeed my children gave them their earliest immunizations and it helps them to grow well. Not to mention it is easy on my pocket — no formula to buy and I lost about 50 pounds in five months. Even now that I am back at work, I still pump milk out for my baby to have throughout the day when he is away from me until I get home and can do it naturally. It’s really a great thing,” she said.

When it comes to breastfeeding, Nurse Thompson said humans must be the only mammals who use another mammal’s milk to feed their young, and that it’s something she does not understand. She says the answer could lie in the time it takes or the thought that breastfeeding can be painful at first. She said even the myth that breasts will sag stops some women from breastfeeding; but breasts were made for providing nourishment to babies.

Mothers who don’t breastfeed, she says, are not doing justice to their babies.

“All [mammals] feed their young with their milk and what they produce is specifically designed to promote health and wellbeing in their infants. The milk in the mother’s breast is designed specifically for the baby, and many people don’t realize the damage they are doing to their children by not giving them what is naturally theirs from the very start.”

The first milk a baby gets from his or her mother’s breasts is called colostrum and it is vital to jumpstarting immunity.

“The baby’s body has to rid itself of toxins and its first stool, called meconium, as soon as it can. The mother’s milk is doing double duty in giving the child his first immunization, nutrition, as well as acting like a kind of laxative that pushes everything bad out of the body. Putting in something empty, like water, or too heavy, like formula or cows’ milk, in your baby’s stomach is not good for his tiny system. It is already learning to get the bowels moving and the kidneys and liver in order and putting excess things to filter out that aren’t essential, adds extra stress onto the little body too soon. “Additionally, being close to your baby, skin-to-skin, is important in order to transfer good fighting bacteria to your baby’s skin as well.”

It is common to find babies with compromised immune systems and suffering from upper respiratory tract infections, rashes and gastric disturbances because they did not get their mother’s breast milk exclusively from birth for at least 10 weeks, according to the nurse.

The midwife said formula made from cow’s milk causes gastric disturbances and increases the risks of the child developing allergies. As a result she says a baby has gas often and cries a lot because he or she is uncomfortable. She said breast milk is better to combat the gas problem, because the baby will naturally latch on better and air bubbles can’t get in during feeding, unlike with bottle feeding.

She also says many of the properties of other animals’ milk will not be absorbed by the baby’s digestive tract and gives a false sense of being full. She described the situation as having two children — one who eats a plateful of junk food and the other who eats a plate of healthy proteins, vegetables and vitamins — both children will be full, but the quality of their fullness and what the food will do for their bodies is a different story.

Similarly, she said the fullness a baby gets from cow’s milk is not healthy, because the baby uses less than a third of the calories and nutrients of the animal’s milk. The excess from the cow’s milk is stored in the baby’s body and can lead to obesity later on.

The benefits of breastfeeding also extended to the mother as well.

“When you allow your baby to breastfeed you are doing yourself, as a mother, a world of good as well. Think of all the money you save by breastfeeding instead of formula feeding. Many women will argue that [breastfeeding] is a good idea at first, but when it’s time to go back to work it becomes a problem, but I do not see a problem.

“ All you need to do is extract some breast milk before you leave in the mornings or when your breasts feel full and save it for a later date. That’s the beauty of breast milk, unlike formula milk that you have to heat up and prepare and still have to throw away after a few hours or a day if it is not used. Breast milk never needs to be heated — in fact it shouldn’t be, and it can last for a long time depending on how you store it.”

Pumped breast milk, she says, can be left out at room temperature for at least eight hours without spoiling. If you put it in the refrigerator, she says it can last for about six days. Stored in the freezer it can last for up to a year.

The midwife also says medical studies show that babies who breastfeed are calmer and far less colicky than their formula-fed counterparts. The calmness and happiness a baby experiences, she says, can help its mother to not go into postpartum depression as well, because mothers tend to feel they are failures when they can’t get their babies to stop crying or to feed properly. It’s a problem that tends to happen to babies who are bottle fed with formula and develop gas as a result. Breastfeeding properly prevents a lot of this, and the baby feeds happily and the mother feels needed as well.

Lauren Smith, 31, a mother of three, did not breastfeed her first child, who is now nine years old, because she believed breastfeeding would make her breasts sag and was an excruciating and tiresome experience. While she believes her son grew up fine on formula, Smith decided against store-bought milk for her twin daughters.

“I was disgusted with the idea of breastfeeding my children at first. I had always seen women try to discretely pull out their breasts to feed their kids in public and I thought it was downright uncultured, especially when they accidentally flashed you or something. My older sister and my mother always told me that it would hurt, and sometimes the baby bites and all that stuff, so I definitely was not interested in breastfeeding. So when I had my son I did the first feeding as suggested by my doctor and then formula fed him otherwise. He was a miserable baby. By the time I had my daughters I had a lot more knowledge, not to mention the whole breastfeeding phenomena was front and center in the public view. By then I was more inclined to give it a try especially since I saw my friends doing it and they seemed so happy and calm.”

Smith says breastfeeding her months-old twins still hurts somewhat, but she intends to nourish her daughters herself until they attain their first birthday. She says remembering how miserable her son was, coupled with the major drain on her financially, pushed her to breastfeed her babies.

Because she’s breastfeeding, Smith says she feels more connected to her daughters than she was with her son.

“[My son and I] have a good relationship even though I didn’t breastfeed him, but remembering what a drain it was with him at first really made me wait a long time before I decided to have kids again. I am glad I decided to do things differently this time around because my daughters are so different. They’re not colicky. They don’t cry a lot and are generally pleasant children. I really wish I had done this with my son. There are a lot more benefits to [breastfeeding] than turn-offs.”

Benefits of breastfeeding:

For baby:

First feeding administers essential first immunization;

Baby is generally healthier;

Hormones in the milk keep baby calm and happy;

Less gas forms to upset the baby’s stomach;

Acts as a natural anesthetic so babies take immunization shots more easily.

For mother:

It’s easier on the pocket since you don’t have to buy formula;

You feel needed since only you can provide milk for your baby;

Your organs shift back in place faster;

It can be a natural contraceptive.



