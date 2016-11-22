I bumped into someone who I hadn’t seen for quite a while just last week. When I asked him how he was doing, he said that he was plagued with problems, both at home and at work which were causing him a whole lot of grief leading to some serious health problems. Yes indeed, problems and the worry which they can cause, can and indeed do so often lead to all sorts of other problems, including ill health. You see, as I have written about before on many occasions, ‘Worry Kills’…. Yes indeed it does as it leads to all sorts of other problems, particularly as it relates to one’s overall health and state of mind. So problems, need to be dealt with and solved ASAP, as soon as possible when they occur.

So we get to today’s title ‘How To Solve Problems’. Firstly, you need to be fully aware of The Fact, that ALL problems have solutions. That’s right, the Webster’s Dictionary definition of a problem is “A matter proposed for solution”. Next, you need to understand that you have the ability to solve all of your problems.

O.K. D. Paul, but where do I start, how do I commence the process of solving a problem, you may query? Well the first thing you have to do is to determine The Cause of The Problem. Once you’ve discovered what CAUSED the problem then you can come up with a suitable solution which when applied will indeed solve the problem and bring peace and calm back into your life.

A concept which I’d like you to get firmly embedded in you consciousness regarding problems is this. All Problems are ‘Opportunities in Disguise’. That’s right, I guarantee that when you stop worrying and set about the task of finding the cause of your problem and then finally solving it, it will present you with a wonderful opportunity for you to advance in some area of your life.

