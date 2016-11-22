The gift of pain

Pain is not often thought of as a gift. A famous doctor and scientist call it just that, a gift. After long years of studying the feet of people who could not feel pain and seeing all the complications this caused, Dr. Paul Brand call pain a gift. Pain is the body’s early warning system to let us know something is wrong or that we are hurt and need to pay attention to the area. So when one cannot feel pain, especially on the feet, the results can be devastating – ulcers, loss of leg and loss of life.

What is diabetic peripheral neuropathy? Diabetic neuropathy is damage to the nerves caused by high blood sugar in persons with uncontrolled diabetes. Diabetic peripheral neuropathy affects the arms, hands, legs and feet, starting at the tips of the toes or fingers then moving up the feet and arms.

Diabetic neuropathy can affect three different types of nerves:

• Sensory nerves, which help people feel pain, temperature, and other sensations;

• Motor nerves, which control the muscles and give them their strength;

• Autonomic nerves, which allow the body to sweat and be moist and soft.

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy develops slowly and gets worse over time. Some patients develop this condition before they are even diagnosed with diabetes. The longer one has diabetes, the higher the likelihood of developing diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The loss of sensation caused by the nerve damage puts persons at high risk for developing skin ulcers (open sores) that can become infected and may not heal. This serious complication of diabetes can lead to loss of a foot, a leg, or even a life.

Causes

The nerve damage that characterizes diabetic peripheral neuropathy is more common in patients with poorly controlled diabetes. However, even diabetic patients who have excellent blood sugar (glucose) control can also develop diabetic neuropathy because of restricted blood flow to the nerves.

As diabetic peripheral neuropathy progresses, various nerves are affected. These damaged nerves can cause problems that encourage development of ulcers such as

• Foot deformities (such as bunions or hammertoes) resulting from motor neuropathy and may cause poorly fitting shoes to rub against the toes, creating a sore or ulcer. Because of the loss of feeling/sensation caused by sensory neuropathy, the diabetic does not feel the rubbing and is unaware that this is happening. In addition, the diabetic may not realize that he or she has stepped on a small object and has a cut in the skin.

• Dry cracked skin caused by autonomic neuropathy, may cause a break in the skin that allows bacteria to enter and cause infection.

Symptoms

Depending on the type(s) of nerves involved, the diabetic may develop one or more symptoms For sensory (feeling) neuropathy: numbness or tingling in the feet, pain or discomfort in the feet or legs, including prickly, sharp pain or burning pain to the feet.

For motor (movement) neuropathy: Muscle weakness and loss of muscle tone in the feet and lower legs, loss of balance, changes in the shape of the foot that can lead to areas of increased pressure

For autonomic (sweating) neuropathy: Dry cracked skin on the feet.

Diagnosis

To diagnose diabetic peripheral neuropathy, the podiatrist will take a history of symptoms and perform simple in-office tests on the feet and legs. This may include testing of the diabetic’s reflexes and their ability to feel light touch and vibration. In some cases, additional tests of the nerves may be ordered.

Treatment

The first and most important treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy is control of the patient’s blood sugar level. Good control of blood sugar can prevent or delay the development of neuropathy and other diabetic complications. If neuropathy does develop, medications are available to help restore the nerve and relieve the painful symptoms such as numbness, tingling or burning. Natural remedies such as Vitamin E, Folic Acid and topical creams have also helped some persons. Walking also helps improve blood flow to the feet and the nerves, helping them to work better. In some cases, the patient may also undergo physical therapy to help reduce balance problems or other symptoms. Person may also need to see a neurologist to help treat

Prevention

The diabetic play a vital role in preventing peripheral neuropathy and its possible consequences. Here are some important preventive measures:

• Eat well, exercise and take your medications as ordered by the doctor to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

• Exercise helps with ensuring good blood flow to the feet and the nerves.

• Wear well-fitting shoes to avoid getting blisters, sores or other injury.

• Inspect your feet every day. If you notice any cuts, redness, blisters, or swelling, see your podiatrist right away. This can prevent small problems from becoming worse.

• Visit your podiatrist on a regular basis for a routine foot exam to help prevent foot complications of diabetes.

• Keep your regular appointments with your primary care physician or endocrinologist to make sure your diabetes is well managed.

• Working together we can prevent and treat foot complications from diabetes and prevent persons from losing their legs and their lives.

• For more information on diabetic peripheral neuropathy, email us at foothealth242@gmail.com or visit www.apma.org or www.bahamasdiabeticfoot.org. To see a podiatrist, call 325-2996 for an appointment or visit Bahamas Foot Centre on Rosetta Street OR call 394-5824 for an appointment or visit Bahamas Surgical Associates on Albury Lane off Shirley Street or in Grand Bahama call 3737400 to get an appointment at Lucayan Medical Centre.



