I was listening to a politician on television one day who was being interviewed at the time. The interviewer brought up the question of the fact that this particular politician had ran for office before and lost, so why run again for the same office, the reporter queried? I thought the reply from this particular politician was priceless. She said with a broad, genuine smile on her face “I never lose, I learn.” Wow! What a great response.

But D. Paul, what exactly did she mean by that, after all when you lose you lose, you may state. Of course when you lose you lose, however, when this happens, and let’s face it, it happens in all of our lives from time to time for as that well-known saying simply puts it, you win some, you lose some. We immediately do a postmortem so to speak in order to ascertain exactly why we didn’t win so that the next time we will have corrected our mistakes thus in the long run we will have greatly improved our chances of winning in the future.

In a nutshell, what it’s all about is learning from your mistakes. Yes indeed, many people will admit to you that they have in fact learned more from their failures than they did from their successes. So when one does indeed learn important lessons from our temporary failures, we don’t really lose, as the politician correctly stated. We learn what does not work which in turn will assist us to win in the future.

So my friend, have you just lost at something, maybe a sporting event? If the answer is in the affirmative, I suggest you conduct an in-depth postmortem so to speak, to ascertain exactly why you or your team lost. Then the next time you’ll be much better prepared to be a winner as you’ll fully appreciate what doesn’t work in your favor. Yes indeed, as today’s title puts it, you never lose, you learn.

