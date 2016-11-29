Diabetic foot ulcers are very serious and can lead to many months or even years of suffering and an early death

A diabetic foot ulcer is an open sore or wound that occurs on the foot of a person with diabetes. It is very serious and can lead to many months or even years of suffering and an early death. In fact, a person with a diabetic foot ulcer or an amputation is more likely to die in five years than a person with breast or prostate cancer. Diabetes is the leading cause of lower leg/foot amputations in the world. Approximately 15 percent of people with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer in their lifetime, while 85 percent of people who had an amputation had a foot ulcer first. Research shows that most of these ulcers can be prevented.

Who can get a diabetic foot ulcer?

Anyone with diabetes can develop a diabetic foot ulcer — however, Native Americans, people of African heritage, Hispanics and older men are more likely to develop ulcers. People who use insulin are at a higher risk of developing a foot ulcer, as are patients with other complications such as kidney, eye and heart disease. Being overweight and using alcohol and tobacco also play a role in the development of foot ulcers.

Why some people are more prone to developing foot ulcers?

Ulcers form due to a combination of factors, such as lack of feeling in the foot, poor blood flow to the foot, foot deformities, irritation (such as friction or pressure) and trauma, as well as how long they had diabetes. Poor blood flow can make a foot ulcer worse, reducing the body’s ability to heal and increasing the risk for an infection. High blood glucose can reduce the body’s ability to fight off a potential infection and slow healing.

Are foot ulcers serious?

Yes they are, especially if there is a long delay in getting treatment. Even though foot ulcers are serious, they usually respond well to treatment. However, foot ulcers can get worse quickly and can take a long time to heal if blood flow is not so good. If these ulcers are not treated and healed quickly, they can lead to more serious problems, such as gangrene and amputations.

Preventing a diabetic foot ulcer

To prevent an ulcer, you must first keep your blood glucose levels under tight control, which will prevent neuropathy and the chance of developing an ulcer is much less. Wear the correct size shoes, do not walk barefoot and do not soak the foot to prevent injury to the feet. Visit the podiatrist regularly at least once per year to have your feet checked. Learning how to check your feet is important to noticing a potential problem as early as possible. Inspect your feet every day — especially between the toes and on the sole — for cuts, bruises, cracks, blisters, redness, ulcers and any sign of abnormality.

Once an ulcer is noticed on the foot, it is very important to see a podiatrist immediately, regardless of the size of the ulcer. Foot ulcers in patients with diabetes should be treated quickly to reduce the risk of infection and amputation, improve foot function and quality of life, and reduce healthcare costs.

Treating diabetic foot ulcers

The goal in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers is to get them healed as soon as possible. The faster the wound heals, the less the chance of an infection and amputation. To successfully treat and heal a diabetic foot ulcer, the following factors must be addressed.

Prevention and treatment of infection: Infection can cause the wound to go from good to bad very quickly. If your podiatrist sees a wound infection, antibiotics may be put on the wound or pills can be taken. In some cases, persons may have to be admitted the hospital for stronger IV antibiotics.

Taking the pressure off the ulcer area to help it heal: This is called “off-loading”. This can be done with special shoes and inserts/insoles, walking boot or even a total contact cast. Crutches, wheel chairs and bed rest can also help. Also the podiatrist will shave off all the callouses that cause pressure in the area.

Removing dead skin and tissue in the wound, also known as “debridement”: This helps to wake up the wound and encourages it to heal faster.

Applying medication or dressings to the ulcer: Wounds heal best and fastest if they are covered and kept moist. Most persons feel wounds should be left open to the air to dry. This is not good for the wound, and it actually slows down the healing. The ulcer will be cleansed and bandaged regularly by the podiatrist and special wound care product and instruments will be used to speed up the healing.

Managing blood glucose and other health problems: High blood sugar and poor blood flow will slow wound healing also. For a wound to heal, there must be enough blood flow to the foot and ulcer area. Your podiatrist can test your blood flow and see if you need help to improve the flow. If there is a problem these areas will be addressed by your primary care doctor or vascular surgeon.

Diabetic foot ulcers are best managed by a team of health professionals working together to help the wound heal as soon as possible and prevent amputations. The science of wound care has advanced significantly over the past decades, so there are many things the podiatrist can do to assist with healing. Sometimes, surgery may be needed to help with healing wounds and preventing them from coming back or causing an amputation. The saying “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” was never as true as it is when preventing a diabetic foot ulcer.

