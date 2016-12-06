I’m quite sure that just about everyone has seen a video or movie of people on a sailing boat gliding along smoothly in an azure blue sea as the sails catch the wind which propels it along at a smooth, fast pace. This surely is a beautiful sight to behold and indeed where I live in the sunny Bahamas, the “isles of June,” I observe sights like this again and again. Of course, in the pursuit of one’s dreams in life, one’s predetermined goals and objectives, we aspire for our journey, to our desired destination to also be smooth sailing, and of course it can indeed be just that, provided we adhere to a set of basic principles and a strict code of conduct.

So D. Paul you may query, what are some of the principles you’re talking about which will assist us in our journey along the road of life? How can we have smooth sailing in our day-to-day efforts to excel and succeed in life? Good question and here’s my suggestions.

Firstly, you simply must know, understand and love yourself — this is of paramount importance. As relayed to you over and over again, you’re an extremely talented, very special, unique child of God. Once you understand this both emotionally and intellectually, then secondly, you need to make conscious contact with the God which lives within you at the very center of your being, continually throughout the day, evening and night to ensure that your journey through life is in fact smooth sailing.

Yes indeed, once again I’m emphasizing the vital importance of meditation in a person’s life. Daily meditation will assist a person in maintaining a very peaceful disposition as they calmly, yet determinedly pursue their dreams day by day. A peaceful person is a powerful person who will sail through even the roughest of seas and eventually reach the Promised Land.

• Think about it!

