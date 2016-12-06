AIDS Foundation president and Scotiabank employees perform ‘mannequin challenge’ in recognition of World AIDS Day

Camille, Lady Barnett, president of The Bahamas AIDS Foundation, joined Scotiabank employees to create their version of a new trend that has rocked social media, and involves doing nothing whatsoever in recognition of World AIDS Day on December 1.

Barnett and the employees formed a human red ribbon for their version of the mannequin challenge in Rawson Square, to raise awareness.

The mannequin challenge requires groups of participants to assume a dramatic pose (could be anything) while hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd’s new song “Black Beatles” blares in the background.

World AIDS Day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and commemorate people who have died from the disease. World AIDS Day was held for the first time in 1988.

Globally there are an estimated 34 million people who have the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

Scotiabank is the presenting partner of HIV Testing Day — an annual, regional event held each June. The bank’s branches across the Caribbean lead the charge in providing private and confidential locations to facilitate voluntary HIV counseling and testing. In 2016 some 17 countries participated. Close to 1,000 persons were tested during The Bahamas’ event in Rawson Square.

Each year Scotiabank serves as a platinum sponsor of the Red Ribbon Ball to benefit The Bahamas AIDS Foundation. Recently, the foundation’s after-school program was one of various organizations to receive a donation from Scotiabank during its 60th anniversary celebrations.







