The obesity

Carla Smith’s battle with her weight started after she had her first child at age 18. Over the years and after a second child, the weight kept piling on. At her heaviest she tipped the scale at 283 pounds. But reality hit home hard for her when she saw a man die at the age of 40 from a heart attack. She knew she had to seriously do something about her weight.

A few months ago Smith enrolled in a weight loss program. She is seeing her weight slowly come down and says she is looking to take back control of her weight and her life. The 5-foot-2 mother knows that her ideal weight is 135 pounds. It’s a number she has not seen since she was a senior in high school.

Medical research has consistently identified obesity as a major risk factor for certain cancers, heart disease and diabetes, which collectively account for approximately 70 percent of all deaths in The Bahamas annually, says Dr. Patrick Whitfield, who practices family medicine at Chesapeake Comprehensive Care on Alexander Street, Palmdale. He said that data also reflects that increasing numbers of people under age 65 are succumbing to these chronic diseases.

“Data reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that 43 percent of females and 27 percent of males over the age of 20 years are obese. This is important, because obesity is a much more dangerous risk factor than just being overweight,” said Dr. Whitfield. He said breast, colon and uterine cancer in women and prostate cancer in men are some of the more common cancers associated with obesity. And that heart attacks and strokes due to high cholesterol have been identified as common outcomes of obese people in The Bahamas.

According to the doctor, approximately 70 percent of people in the country are overweight or obese. This means a significant percentage of the population is at risk for a wide array of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, strokes and certain cancers (including oesophageal, colon, breast, uterine and kidney cancers).

Dr. Whitfield said an estimated 2.6 million people die each year as a result of being overweight or obese. In The Bahamas, he said an estimated 500 people die annually from either heart disease or diabetes, which are both driven by obesity. And that diabetes, heart disease and stroke are estimated to account for 1,700 admissions annually to hospital.

Culturally and historically, the medical practitioner says being overweight was the accepted social norm. This belief was rooted in a population that was previously underfed, underweight and malnourished prior to social and economic development.

“We remember the 50s, when a man with a pot belly, or ‘corporation’, as it was then, was seen as having attained a desired level of social and economic standing in the community. Diets then for the most part, consisted of seafood, home ground grits and ground provisions. And in the absence of a public transport system, walking was the only reliable means of transportation. With progress, many of these lifestyle habits were replaced by unhealthy lifestyles, especially as it relates to diet and exercise. The resultant effect is a level of obesity that to this point is unheralded in this country,” said Dr. Whitfield.

Smith chalks up her weight to genetics, compounded by the fact that she did not lose the weight she gained after giving birth to two children, and her use of birth control. As she gained the weight over the years, she says she didn’t have a problem with it.

“It didn’t upset me. I was comfortable in myself,” she says.

Smith also says she did not have any of the chronic diseases that come along with being obese. Results from her recent SMAC 25 tests returned perfect results. The SMAC 25 blood test is used as a general screening tool and measures blood sugar levels, electrolyte and fluid balance, kidney function and liver function. She says she did not want to get to the point where she developed chronic diseases. And after seeing a 40-year-old man die from a heart attack, Smith said she knew she had to lose the weight

The mother of two, who says she’s not a big eater and who isn’t swayed by foods, says her problem usually comes in when she gets bored. She admits to having tried a number of diet plans, but says she starts a diet program and then it becomes boring to her. She hopes she does not get bored with the program she’s now on.

Obesity came to the forefront on the world stage recently, when world leaders held discussions on chronic disease at a special meeting of the United Nations. Their concern was the effects of obesity — subsequent development of chronic diseases, the loss of loved ones in the prime of their life and its effect on the financial security of families as well as the associated loss of productivity in the workplace and impact on businesses. Dr. Whitfield said that of utmost importance, however, was the impact of obesity on associated healthcare costs that are borne by the government in its allocation of funds for healthcare services as well as companies by virtue of the escalating level of insurance premiums.

How did we get here?

The family medicine specialist said the overriding assumption is that the cause of the increasing level of obesity is uncomplicated, and due to the fact that people eat too much and exercise too little. While true, he says it is also overly simplistic and that there are many other factors involved.

“Energy expenditure depends on physical activity levels, and modern life has drastically reduced the amount of physical activity most of us get. Few people walk to work or school. Most adults now have sedentary jobs, and many people spend a great deal of time watching television and surfing the Internet. The result is that exercise has become something that most people must consciously choose to do, which in many cases requires them to change their habits — a difficult accomplishment for most people.”

He says psychological forces also come into play. And that many people use food not merely for sustenance but also as a reward (even after exercise), for emotional comfort, or as a way to relieve stress. He says most people also have conflicting desires that go far beyond the classic trade-off between eating dessert and being slim.

“Many decisions about food are made rapidly, at times when people are distracted or pressed for time. Food manufacturers, grocery stores, and restaurants take advantage of this fact by appealing to our desires for convenience. Food vendors traveling to construction sites and schools, the 99-cent breakfasts, roadside food vendors and fast food establishments represent some of the responses to our need for speed and convenience. As a result, diets high in saturated fat, sugar and salt are commonplace. Fried foods, red meat, sodas and juices, bread, rice and high salt foods are the most common offenders.”

What should we do?

According to the doctor, lifestyle changes require motivation and focus to change unhealthy eating and exercise patterns. He says support from family, friends and co-workers is essential to success. And that change involves avoiding sedentary lifestyles and the consumption of healthy foods.

He said work site-based wellness programs have also been proven to be beneficial to employees as well as employers, as it cuts down on increased absenteeism and a decreased level of health insurance claims.

Dr. Whitfield says a minimum of 150 minutes of physical activity per week is recommended as a means of a healthy level of physical activity. The exception, he said, is for people involved in manual labor. He says people who exercise in groups are more likely to achieve the desired results. He suggests walking as an excellent form of exercise. Prior to beginning an exercise programs, he recommends overweight people over the age of 40 consult their primary care physician for a physical and risk evaluation.

Healthy diets

The family medicine practitioner says a healthy diet minimizes the consumption of red meat (pork, beef, mutton); fried foods; processed grains (white rice and grits, processed sugar, white bread and cereals); sugar and fast food. He said processed meats, such as sausage, salami, pastrami and ham are relatively high in salt content and contribute to the development of high blood pressure.

Diets high in fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grain fibers are considered healthy. Chicken, turkey, fish and lean red meat, he said, are appropriate sources of protein. The doctor says that people who consider themselves overweight — especially those with family histories of cancer, heart disease and diabetes — should consult their primary care providers for an evaluation and health risk assessment. They should alter their existing unhealthy lifestyles as a means of prevention of illnesses that may lead to premature deaths or compromise their ability to provide for their families.

Breaking the culture of obesity

Dr. Whitfield says that it’s not just Bahamians who are getting fat, but people around the world. He says in many countries, the proportion of people at unhealthy weights has more than doubled over the past few decades, and that the obesity pandemic also has significant economic consequences. As a result the WHO estimates that in many developed countries, obesity accounts for two to seven percent of all healthcare spending.

“Many developed countries are already paying billions of dollars annually to manage the medical costs associated with obesity. Those costs are likely to escalate in the future, and not simply because obesity’s prevalence is rising,” said Dr. Whitfield. “In countries around the world, the obesity pandemic is increasing healthcare spending considerably. For example, the United Kingdom spending annully on medical costs related to the pandemic could rise to £9.7 billion [$12.348.036] by 2050. The country’s obesity-related medical costs could double again by 2018.”

He said data to reflect the economic impact of obesity on the Bahamian economy does not exist, but it can be implied that the increasing costs associated with the operations of hospitals, such as critical care services, dialysis and pharmaceuticals, are no doubt due in part to the obesity epidemic. According to the doctor, a growing number of Bahamians will face an increased risk of chronic illness and premature death; and that a rising percentage of the country’s gross domestic product will be spent coping with the pandemic’s consequences. For countries that are looking to rein in healthcare spending, reversing obesity’s rising prevalence is imperative.

Dr. Whitfield says research revealed that single-intervention programs, such as low-calorie diets and exercise regimens, generally produce only modest weight loss and that better results are obtained when several interventions are used together. That successful weight management programs, like most successful public health efforts, have clear goals and clear ways to measure progress against those goals.

He says they predefine their target population (children, adults, or both) and their objectives (whether to reduce the prevalence of obesity or to prevent further weight gain). They also carefully assess how well the various interventions are being used and what results are being achieved.

Lessons learned

“Three important lessons can be drawn from successful programs to help people lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. There is no ‘silver bullet’, and short-term efforts have little impact. Successful programs use multi-pronged approaches that are sustained over several years. Customization is important because the specific factors contributing to the obesity pandemic vary from area to area. In some cities, for example, there may be no open spaces available for recreation; in other cities, open spaces may be available but deemed too dangerous to use. In some rural and inner-city neighborhoods, there may be few supermarkets or other sources of healthy foods. In other places, healthy food may be available but they cost considerably more than less-healthy choices. And broad engagement is crucial. The program must involve a wide range of stakeholders throughout the community. For most people, behavioral change is difficult, and the forces contributing to the obesity pandemic are diverse and strong.”

The doctor says a program will not succeed without widespread support, which he said should come from all quarters.



