Chemical or natural highs

There’s no doubt about it, the use of drugs has become an epidemic in the U.S. and indeed in many other countries throughout the world. As many politicians have been highlighting in America, drugs in very large quantities are daily being smuggled across the border with Mexico, and are being used by young and old from sea to shining sea, as the song says.

Now as usual, whenever the matter of controlling drug use comes up, the first suggestion is of course inevitably imprisonment of those who both supply the drugs and those who are caught using them. Of course whilst all of this interdiction and imprisonment for illegal drugs is taking place, millions of people are getting stoned out of their minds daily using the legal drug alcohol. All of this is sad, but alas true.

Now the question we all need to ask and indeed ponder deeply is this — why do so many people worldwide feel the need to get stoned out of their mind, completely wasted? Once again that’s the million-dollar question that must be answered if we’re going to come up with a worthwhile solution to the menace of drugs, both legal and illegal. Well, from my own personal experience, I used to drink alcohol in large amounts when I had low self-esteem and needed it to give me a mental boost, so that I temporarily felt real good about myself.

So we need to teach people at a young age how awesomely made they are and how talented, special and unique they are in reality. Once a person knows who they are and thus likes and respects themself, then and only then will they be naturally high 24/7, 52 weeks per year. These kinds of naturally high people will have no need whatsoever to take drugs of any kind for they will be high on life.

• Think about it!

