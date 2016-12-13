Doctors Hospital implements smoking ban

In its continued efforts to encourage staff, patients, visitors and the wider public to adopt a healthier lifestyle, and to create the safest possible environment for those who frequent the institution, Doctors Hospital has transitioned into a completely smoke-free environment.

“While we have long prohibited smoking inside our buildings in order to create the healthiest surroundings for patients, visitors and our associates, Doctors Hospital now requests that smokers refrain from lighting up while anywhere on property,” said Charles Sealy, CEO.

The smoke-free environment extends to the areas near all entrances and exits of the main hospital, as well as satellite buildings on Collins Avenue, Shirley Street and Dowdeswell Street; all hospital parking lots; and the outdoor patio within the center of the main building that has often been used as a smoking area.

The new smoking ban came into effect yesterday.

Doctors Hospital is the first Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited acute care hospital in the Caribbean and adheres to the standards set out by that organization.

“We at Doctors Hospital are, in fact, going beyond the JCI requirements regarding tobacco use,” said Dr. Charles Diggiss, chief medical officer.

“JCI requires all of its accredited hospitals to prohibit smoking in buildings and allow it only in places that are physically separate from care, treatment and service areas. We are going the extra step with this, because we know that, in addition to the well-known health problems associated with tobacco use and exposure, when it comes to hospitalized patients, smoking hinders wound care, increases infection rates in surgeries and is the most common cause of poor birth outcomes.”

Doctors Hospital says the policy will also protect non-smokers among the hospital’s staff and patients from the known hazards of second-hand smoke.

The new policy is being communicated throughout the hospital so that all patients and visitors are aware of the change.

“We have worked with our associates to educate them on the importance of this new policy against tobacco use at the hospital and have asked them to assist in communicating the policy and the reasons for it to patients and visitors,” said Paul Haven, vice president of human resources.

Doctors Hospital officials say the institution has a responsibility to protect those in the community while promoting and supporting a culture of living a healthier lifestyle.



