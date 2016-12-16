Anyone who at one time or another has been on stage to give a performance of any kind knows that no matter how you feel, when the curtain opens up, either literally or symbolically and you have to do your thing, as the saying goes, you perform to the very best of your ability.

I’ve personally experienced this on many different levels. For example, at college in Ireland, just before Christmas each year we would perform in a Gilbert and Sullivan Opera when the parents would come to see us perform on stage. Later in life as a professional musician, I was on stage so to speak every night. And of course, in later life when I began facilitating motivational and management seminars for businesses large and small around the globe likewise to do a good job and get all of the participants paying attention one had to put on a good show so to speak.

Now here’s the point I really wish to make here today — Even when you don’t feel too good mentally, emotionally or physically, when the curtains go up, figuratively speaking, you always perform to the very best of your ability. You are a true professional as you know in your heart and soul, that irrespective of the actual circumstances and how you feel, as the title of today’s article puts it the show must go on. Yes indeed it must — that is of course if you wish to be consistently successful at all that you do. Yes indeed, to have success in all aspects of one’s life, you have to always be a true professional.

Incidentally, the best definition of the word professional I ever came across goes like this — at you best regardless. Yes my friend, today when you go on stage figuratively speaking, I want you to be a true professional thus doing whatever it is that you do for a living to the very best of your ability. Yes indeed, regardless of how you feel, the show must go on if you’re to succeed and reach your goals.





• Think about it!

