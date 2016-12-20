I’m quite sure that if we know someone in our family is not well, is sick, we will do everything within our power to assist in getting them healed and back into their normal state of health. Why even if a neighbor, friend or colleague at work is not well, we will I’m sure do everything possible to assist that sick person to get over their illness and back into excellent health.

Well my friend, from my personal observations over the years, and particularly today at the beginning of the 21st Century, there are a whole lot of people whose spirit is sick, whose spirit is beaten and who thus need healing to take place in their life, so that they can get back into a healthy, positive, upbeat frame of mind. Yes indeed, a whole lot of people need someone to assist them in healing the human spirit. Over the years I’ve healed a whole lot of people with broken spirits who came to me for advice and I do hope and pray that I’ve been able to assist them in healing their inner spirit and thus recommence their journey to reach the Top of The Mountain and thus enjoy their life.

There are a whole lot of hurting people who need our assistance in their hour of need, and we need to be of assistance to these people whenever and wherever we can. So please don’t ignore those who are obviously hurting, but instead stretch out your hand to help them.

Let me remind all of my valued readers once again, lest you temporarily forget, we’re all members of the one universal family. So when you see one of your brothers or sisters hurting, please stop doing what you’re engaged in and go to work healing the human spirit within that person. Believe me, you’ll be glad you did and so will they.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



