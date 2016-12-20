RBC volunteers serve over 750 seniors hot meals at annual Salvation Army Christmas luncheon

Over 750 individuals benefitted from RBC Royal Bank’s recent sponsorship of The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas luncheon. Each participant received a hot holiday meal and a pre-packaged food hamper from RBC volunteers.

“This partnership and annual event are very special to us at RBC. We are so grateful for this opportunity to invest in our community. For years RBC Royal Bank has supported this annual luncheon and other initiatives of The Salvation Army. We are happy that our elderly gems and families within our communities will benefit from a nutritious meal made with love,” said Sharell Caroll, RBC’s manager of corporate communications.

“Aligning with our purpose, helping clients thrive and communities prosper, we are pleased to continue our support to The Salvation Army, which has proven over the years to have benefitted thousands of individuals within our community.”

Monique Crawford, RBC relationship manager of business banking, described the volunteer experience as fulfilling.

“It’s not easy, especially at Christmas, to see others in need when we have so much. Giving of my time to serve others in need and showing that life is about giving of self is the greatest gift one can give,” said Crawford.

Ericka Hudson, RBC Royal Bank executive assistant, said it gave her a sense of pride, accomplishment and joy.

“By that one small, kind deed we were able to bring smiles to the many faces that were there,” she said.

Charis Tinker, RBC corporate real estate administrative assistant, said the experience was “remarkable” and that it was always a pleasure lending a helping hand.

Major Clarence Ingraham, divisional commander for the Salvation Army Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Divisions, and his team expressed gratitude for RBC’s continued support of The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas luncheon, which Ingraham said brings hope and cheer to many individuals and families during the yuletide season.

Each year RBC Royal Bank supports the initiative with a financial donation, in addition to soliciting volunteers to assist with serving food and distributing the food hampers during the luncheon.

RBC is a sponsor of The Salvation Army’s annual community luncheon, the Christmas kettle drive, and throughout the year with other volunteer opportunities, including the RBC Day of Service Grants.



