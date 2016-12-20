A hearing aid is a small electronic device that is constantly exposed to ear oils, hair care products, wax, sweat, moisture and frequent handling. To ensure your hearing aid functions optimally throughout its five to six year life expectancy, it is necessary to provide simple daily care, as well as have the hearing aid checked periodically by your audiologist or hearing care professional. Outlined below are tips for successful hearing aid use and care.

Maintenance checks

Listening checks: Before wearing, check the hearing aid daily to ensure it sounds clear and not weak or scratchy.

Battery check: Check battery strength daily. A battery tester can be used to help with this. Hearing aid batteries should last about five days to two weeks. The life of the battery will depend on the size of the battery and the severity of the hearing loss. The smaller the battery, the shorter the battery life. Likewise, the more severe the hearing loss, the shorter the lifespan of the battery. Still, no matter the battery size or the degree of hearing loss, a full-strength battery allows the hearing aid to function at peak performance.

• Always keep spare batteries with you.

• Store unused batteries in a cool, dry place.

• Keep batteries out of reach of children and pets.

• Discard used batteries properly.

• Do not mix used and unused batteries together.

Cleaning check

• Use a soft dry cloth to wipe the hearing aid each day.

• Earmolds, tips and domes should be brushed daily with a soft unused toothbrush to get rid of wax, dirt and grime.

• After cleaning/brushing be sure tips and domes are securely in place.

• A custom earmold can be removed periodically from the hearing aid and cleaned with mild soap and warm water. Be sure the earmold is thoroughly rinsed and dried before reattaching it to the hearing aid.

Minimize moisture

• Do not get the hearing aid wet.

• Remove hearing aids at night and place them in a storage container or special hearing aid dryer (purchased separately). The dryer will help stop moisture from building up on the inside of the hearing aids and lengthen the life of the hearing aids.

• Remove the hearing aid when taking a bath or going swimming.

• Wash face and comb hair before putting the hearing aid on.

• Do not store the hearing aid in the bathroom or kitchen.

• Open the battery door and/or remove the batteries from the hearing aids before placing them in the drying unit or the storage container.

• Chargeable hearing aids should be placed in the charger with the batteries in the hearing aid.

Prevent feedback

Feedback occurs when amplified sound coming out of the earmold reenters the microphone, causing the hearing aid to make a whistling sound. To prevent feedback, always ensure:

• The hearing aids are properly inserted in your ear.

• The earmolds are not too small.

• The earmolds are not damaged or do not need to be replaced.

• There is not too much earwax in your ear canal.

• The hearing aids are working properly.

Regular checks and servicing

To guarantee your hearing aids are always functioning at peak performance, regular visits to your audiologist or hearing care provider are necessary. Use a calendar, along with the guide below, to assist you in this area.

• Have hearing aid tubes, tips and/or domes replaced every three months.

• Have hearing aids professionally checked and cleaned every six months.

• Have your audiologist test your hearing annually and have any necessary adjustments to hearing aids made at that time.

