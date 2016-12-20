KFC Nassau continues its annual fight against hunger, raising over $45,000 in Add Hope campaign

In its ninth year, KFC’s Add Hope campaign proved the power of helping those in need, more than ever before. The KFC Add Hope campaign raised over $45,000 toward hunger alleviation efforts of Hands for Hunger; the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger; and a number of neighborhood hunger relief agencies on New Providence.

Each year, KFC Nassau joins thousands of KFC restaurants around the globe to bring awareness and action to this global crisis, leveraging the power and impact of local hunger relief organizations, such as Hands for Hunger, to assist in providing much-needed resources to Bahamians in need. This year, as in years past, the campaign succeeded through the generous support of the brand’s customers, employees and the Bahamian community.

KFC Nassau’s annual philanthropic campaign ran October 4–20.

“We are grateful for the collective efforts and generous support of our customers, team members and the local community in this year’s campaign,” said Eldira Backford, ambassador for KFC Nassau’s Add Hope campaign. “This donation will make a tangible impact by providing assistance to those affected by food insecurity right in time for the holiday season. For every $1 received, Hands for Hunger is able to help provide one meal to people facing hunger, which speaks volumes to the number of Bahamians that will receive nutritious meals when they need it the most.”

This year the KFC Add Hope campaign made an even greater impact in helping those facing hunger. The program also provided food relief to eight local hunger relief agencies in New Providence — The Ranfurly Homes for Children, Pat’s Senior Citizen Home, The Nazareth Center, Good Samaritan Senior Citizens’ Home, Unity House, Great Commission Ministries, the Mother Pratt Foundation and Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home.

“The KFC Add Hope campaign could not achieve its goal of helping to eliminate hunger without the partnerships of organizations and agencies that assist the people that live through this epidemic every day. With partnerships we look forward to the Add Hope campaign having a long-term impact in the local community,” said Backford.



