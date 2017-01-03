Spend or save?

As most will know, the whole economy of the United States of America and indeed most countries around the world is built on consumerism — that is having businesses who employ people and pay taxes to government, offering products and services to the citizens, which they hopefully buy in large quantities. So in theory they keep people fully employed whilst it also keeps the government coffers full with which they can supply various services to its citizens. Of course the businesses who provide the products and services do an excellent job of marketing their products and services, and of course in offering all sorts of helpful payment plans to entice the public to part with their money and thus buy, buy, buy.

Now this works to a certain degree, however, a whole lot of people get into a whole lot of trouble and financial difficulties when they just buy, buy, buy as they spend, spend, spend their hard earned cash, so often ending up either dead broke or horribly in debt. Now believe me, I don’t wish to be a killjoy here today. However my friend, whilst it’s nice to be able to purchase a whole lot of products and services which make one’s life more enjoyable, we also need to be both prudent and financially responsible as we save a part of our earnings every payday, thus not spending all of our hard earned money frivolously.

Yes indeed, when you get your hard earned cash for the efforts of your toil, you need to use sensible, financial planning so that you don’t keep on spending until you don’t have anything left and/or are up to your neck in debt, as far too many unfortunately are. As the teachings of Buddha advocates, we need to have balance in our lives at all times.

• Think about it!

