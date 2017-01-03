Preparing your feet to survive the holidays

Christmas may be past, and all the shopping has been done, but you still have to protect your feet, because we’re still doing lots of walking, and even sometimes running. In addition, it is time for lots of standing, while cooking, attending parties, church and even Junkanoo. Most people, especially women will be wearing new shoes during these activities and all these reasons can add up to painful feet for the holidays.

A recent survey by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) showed that painful feet are a common occurrence during the holiday madness. The most common way women soothe their aching feet is by moisturizing them. The women surveyed also admitted that stretching and massaging their feet were also on the list of favorite foot fixers. Here are a few more ways to keep your feet healthy and merry this holiday season.

Exercise your toes: Toe cramping is common due to long hours of standing and walking, often in tight shoes. Avoid toe cramping by stretching your toes upwards, pointing and curling them for five seconds in each direction, then repeat 10 times. You can do this several times a day and you won’t even break a sweat — but your toes will get good relief.

Massage your feet: Women like it because it works. Massaging releases tension, increases circulation and rejuvenates the feet after a long day on your feet. Get out the lotion and rub those tired toes — better yet, get a spouse, child or friend to do it while you relax on the couch. You can also use a footbath or tub to massage the feet. Fill the tub with warm water and your favorite fragrant moisturizing soap and let the jets massage your feet. Remember, persons with diabetes should not soak or use hot water on their feet.

Elevate your legs: Long hours of standing, walking and even sitting can cause the feet to swell, especially at the end of the day. Reduce swelling by elevating the legs when sitting or lying down. Be sure to lift the legs above the level of your heart.

Rotate your ankles: Because of swelling and long hours of standing and walking, the ankles can get tired and achy and even swell. Relax your feet by rotating your ankles, turn your ankles up toward your head, down toward the floor then right and left, slowly, five to 10 times. This loosens up the ankle joints and increases blood flow to the area. It is very relaxing and works wonders on tired feet.

Wear smart shoes: For the most part during your holiday activities like shopping, cooking, etc., wear sensible, comfortable shoes and avoid high heels. Save the high heels for actual dress-up events. If you know you will be on your feet all day, wear comfortable shoes, sneakers or sandals with good arch support and a padded sole. When purchasing shoes, do so in the afternoon and be sure to try them on and walk about in the store in them to be sure they fit properly. Do not wear shoes that don’t fit, they will cause blisters and other injury to the feet. For persons who already have problems with their feet for example heel pain or plantar fasciitis or even an injury to their feet, it is vital to follow the podiatrist’s instructions and continue to wear the prescribed footwear or continue your therapy or exercises during the holiday. It will prevent relapse and return of pain and other symptoms after the holiday.

Prevent injury: It is important to not overdo it to prevent any injury to your feet while rushing to complete all the holiday activities. Pay particular attention to footwear and walking surfaces. Drinking alcohol and taking other mind-altering substances also increases your risk of injury. Continue your exercise routine during the holiday season as much as you can. Be sure to stretch before and after exercising. Wear new sports shoes cautiously, gradually increasing the wear time each day until you adjust to them. Do not walk barefoot to prevent puncture wounds to the feet.

If you follow these tips and suggestions you can prevent injury and ensure that your feet are also merry during the holiday season. However foot pain and injuries like fractures, ankle sprains, blisters, ingrown toe nails, etc., are common foot complaints during and after the holiday. If you do get an injury or develop foot pain, see a podiatrist as soon as possible.

• For more information email foothealth242@gmail.com or visit www.apma.org. To see a podiatrist visit Bahamas Foot Centre on Rosetta Street, telephone 325-2996 or Bahamas Surgical Associates Centre, Albury Lane, telephone 394-5820, or Lucayan Medical Centre on East Sunrise Highway, Freeport Grand Bahama, telephone 373-7400.



