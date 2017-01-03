Date:
CIBC FirstCaribbean supports Crisis Centre

  Glendina Joseph, left, Bahamas Crisis Centre representative, accepts a donation from LiaCarla Adderley, senior relationship manager of corporate and investment banking at CIBC FirstCaribbean. PHOTO: CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN


Published: Jan 03, 2017

The Bahamas Crisis Centre recently received a financial boost from CIBC FirstCaribbean. The bank presented the non-profit organization with a check to assist with holiday programs and to help defray the cost of client needs and services.

The Crisis Centre, the nation’s longest standing non-profit organization dedicated to assisting families and individuals in personal crisis, provides an array of services to combat domestic and gender-based violence and other forms of abuse. The organization provides free professional counselling services, a 24-hour crisis hotline, conflict resolution and safe relationship workshops for students along with many other sexual and domestic violence and wellness education programs.

“The Bahamas Crisis Centre fills such a profound need in Bahamian society,” said CIBC FirstCaribbean Marketing Manager Maya Nottage. “Our company is committed to making a positive impact in our community. Through this donation, we hope to help improve the lives of those who are most vulnerable among us.”

 


