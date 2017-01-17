My friend, let me commence here today by asking you a couple of straightforward questions which I obviously want you to answer with complete candor. Number one: Do you really know who you are? And number two: Are you actually being you or are you trying to be someone else, perhaps what others expect you to be? Now they’re two extremely important questions for everyone in my reading audience to answer here today.

Now just in case you’re not fully aware of it, I’ll answer the first question because unfortunately countless — thousands, perhaps millions don’t really know who and what they are. You my friend as I have relayed to you on many occasions in these articles over the years are an awesome, talented, unique and special child of God — that’s who you really are which should make you feel real good about yourself. Regarding question number two, well you’ll obviously have to answer that one.

Unfortunately, there are a whole lot of people who are not being who they are, perhaps because they have been incorrectly programmed to believe that they should not try to strive to reach the top. This is sad, as so many are keeping themselves back from really progressing in life due to the wrong mental conditioning in their young formative years. This is so often societal conditioning that dictates to people from the ghetto for example, that they should stay in the ghetto. What utter rubbish!

Yes my friend, once you know who you really are and how talented you are then you’ll be free, completely free to be all that you can be, all that God created you to be, which incidentally is an outstanding success and world citizen. Yes indeed, today’s the day to stand up and shout I am who I am, and I’m extremely proud of me and what I’ve accomplished.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



