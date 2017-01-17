Foot pain and exercise

Beginning a new exercise program is very rewarding, but can also have some setbacks. Foot pain is one of the most common setbacks to any exercise program. A survey by the American Podiatric Medical Association found foot problems are a major deterrent to exercise, contributing to our alarming rates of overweight and obesity. In the study as much as 72 percent of persons surveyed admitted they did not exercise because foot pain prevented them from doing so. The feet were listed as the number one body part to experience pain.

Foot pain can put a serious kink in your new exercise routine and contribute to negative health consequences. It is important for all Bahamians to know that foot pain is not normal and they should seek the care of a podiatrist immediately if foot pain arises especially after starting an exercise program. Oftentimes this can be the body adjusting to the new exercise routine and use of muscles and joints that has previously been sedentary.

There are many other causes of foot pain. Wearing shoes that don’t fit properly is one of the most common reasons why people (especially women) get foot pain. Other common causes of foot pain may include heel pain, foot deformities such as bunions and hammertoes, arthritis, trauma, ligament strain, tendinitis, stress fracture or other injuries.

Any pain in the foot or ankle of a walker or runner is an indication that it is time to stop, rest and evaluate the situation. Foot problems or pain that comes on shortly after starting an exercise program can be minor sign or a sign of a more serious foot condition. One must reevaluate all aspects of the exercise routine — speed, distance and equipment including shoes. It is generally best to wait until all foot pains are gone before restarting your exercise. If foot pains persist in spite of resting, you should see your podiatrist for an evaluation.

It is critical that people pay attention to their feet and that they seek treatment for any foot problems. We recommend that before starting an exercise program, see your primary care physician for a complete physical exam and your podiatrist to have a foot check up. Wearing well-fitting, good quality footwear can support the foot during exercise, and minimize any chance of injury. Stretching before and after exercising along with warming up and cooling down can also help to prevent injury. Foot exercises will increase flexibility and also prevent injury.

Adult and childhood obesity is a major concern for all Bahamians, with more than 80 percent of us being overweight or obese. Exercise is a major strategy to help combat this epidemic. If adults and children have foot pain, they will not exercise regularly. Proper foot health and pain-free feet play a vital role in keeping everyone healthy and exercising consistently. Foot health is a good step toward overall health. Visiting a podiatrist to evaluate and fix the cause of any foot pain is critically important. The take-home message here is, that foot pain is not normal, and if you are having foot pain, pause your workout and consult your podiatrist.

