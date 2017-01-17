Hearing loss in school-aged children

Based on United States studies (helpkidshear.org) about 14.9 percent of all school-aged children between the ages of six and 19 have some significant degree of hearing loss in one or both ears.

Children with even slight hearing loss have much more difficulty than children who have normal hearing in learning to read, and they often suffer from delays in speech, vocabulary, grammar, word order, native expressions and other forms of oral communication. At least 37 percent of school-aged children who have slight hearing loss will fail at least one grade level; 83 of every 1,000 school-aged children have an educationally significant hearing loss, and 10 of every 1,000 have permanent sensorineural hearing loss.

Hearing loss is something that cannot be seen. And here in The Bahamas, just like in other countries around the world, many school-aged children return to school every year with some degree of hearing loss, ranging from slight to profound. Unfortunately, because it cannot be seen, and because, to many adults, the child just does not seem to be paying attention, the hearing loss usually goes undetected by both parents and teachers.

A child with hearing loss is unable to learn language incidentally, the way children with normal hearing do. Therefore, even very mild hearing loss can cause significant difficulties in the child’s language development, communication skills, academic achievement and social integration. Again, studies have shown that even children with mild to moderate hearing loss, miss as much as 50 percent of all classroom discussions.

The ability to hear well is a critical foundation to all aspects of language, communication and learning. And if hearing loss in a child is not identified and managed at an early stage, it can create difficulties for the child that follows him/her straight into adulthood. Additionally, the earlier hearing loss in a child occurs, the more serious the effects on his/her overall development, resulting in delays that become even more exasperated once he/she enters the academic environment.

When hearing loss in a school-aged child is not identified and managed, it normally affects the child in four major areas:

• It causes a delay in the child’s receptive and expressive communication skills, resulting in speech and language delays.

• The child often suffers from learning delays and deficits that result in poor or reduced academic performance and achievement.

• The child’s self-esteem begins to suffer, as he/she struggles with communication difficulties which in turn often leads to him/her withdrawing socially and emotionally from family and peers, and may also lead to behavior problems.

• It normally limits the child’s future vocational studies and career choices.

Signs and symptoms of hearing loss

Although the signs and symptoms of hearing loss may vary from child to child, some of the most common signs of hearing loss in children include:

• Speech delay;

• Unclear speech;

• Not following directions;

• Not paying attention;

• Not responding when spoken to;

• Struggling academically in language-based classes — spelling, dictation, and foreign language;

• Saying “Huh?” or “What?” often;

• Turning TV volume louder;

• Socially withdrawing or playing alone;

• Exhibiting behavior problems.

Screening and diagnosis

A hearing screening is a quick, easy, non-painful way to tell if a child is suffering from a hearing loss. It is done using special headphones and a piece of equipment called an audiometer. The headphones are placed on the child so that each ear is tested separately to get frequency specific information for each side. The child will then hear a series of very soft tones at various speech frequencies that he/she will respond to usually by raising his/her hand on the side he/she hears the beep on. Children who do not pass the hearing screening will need to be referred to an audiologist as soon as possible for a complete diagnostic hearing evaluation.

When to screen

To ensure your school-aged child is hearing well, he/she should have the first hearing screening before entering school. However, because changes in hearing can occur at any time throughout a child’s school years, it is recommended that all children have their hearing screened at various intervals during their school years. This determines if any changes have taken place with the child’s hearing since the last screening, or if hearing is still within the normal range. All students should have their hearing screened in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first, second, third, fifth, seventh and 10th grades.

Additionally, the following students should also have their hearing screened:

• All incoming new students;

• All transfer students;

• Any student referred by a parent or teacher;

• Any self-referred student;

• All students in special education programs who have never had their hearing screened, including those in alternative programs.

Treatment and intervention

Treatment for a hearing loss may vary, depending on the type of hearing loss the child has. Some types of hearing loss can be treated with medication or surgery. Other types may need to be treated with hearing technology, such as hearing aids or cochlear implants. Still others may need a combination of both medical treatment and hearing technology. In some cases, the child may need to be placed in a special class or attend a special school, and both the child and the family may also need to learn another form of communication, like sign language.

Since early identification is critical to both the child’s academic success and future success in adulthood, the sooner the problem of hearing loss can be identified and an intervention plan implemented, the better. A good treatment plan will include closely monitoring the hearing impaired child throughout his/her academic years, ensuring there are follow-ups, collaborating with the child’s classroom teachers and making any necessary changes and adjustments to the child’s management plan.

Even a very mild hearing loss in children can wreak havoc on the child’s future success. It can leave a child with significant speech, language, learning, intellectual, social and emotional delays, and may also result in behavior problems. If you have any concerns regarding your child’s hearing seek immediate help.

• For further information on any hearing-related disorder, please contact Dr. Deborah Nubirth, doctor of audiology, at 356-2276 or 677-6627 in New Providence at Comprehensive Family Medical Clinic, Poinciana Drive or 351-7902 in Grand Bahama; or email dnubirth@yahoo.com.



