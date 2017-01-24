PMH Eye Care Clinic services relocated

Princess Margaret Hospital’s Eye Care Clinic has been relocated to a 7,650-square-foot complex at #26 Soldier Road, formerly occupied by Eye World (adjacent to Lowe’s Pharmacy).

The complex was engaged by the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) through a five-year lease agreement and will offer general and specialist ophthalmology services inclusive of visual field testing, general eye exams, retinal care and surgery, cataract care and surgery, glaucoma care and surgery, cornea care and surgery, refraction, and laser testing and surgery.

In addition to existing staff, the PHA recruited additional administrative and clinical staff to ensure the delivery of quality care. The additional staff include a coordinator for eye care services, an administrative assistant, a surgical technician and two staff nurses.

Eye Care Clinic Services will be open to the public Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. A new appointment system will be implemented. Patients can contact the clinic at 393-1458 or 393-1445(7) for new and rescheduled appointments.



